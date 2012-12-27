* Moving to the cloud is risky, but worthwhile
By Jim Finkle
Dec 26 A Christmas Eve glitch traced to
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) that shuttered Netflix (NFLX.O) for
users from Canada to South America highlights the risks that
companies take when they move their datacenter operations to the
cloud.
While the high-profile failure - at least the third this
year - may cause some Amazon Web Services customers to consider
alternatives, it is unlikely to severely hurt a fast-growing
business for the cloud-computing pioneer that got into the
sector in 2006 and has historically experienced few outages.
"The benefits still outweigh the risks," said Global
Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry.
"When it comes to the cloud, Amazon has got it right."
The latest service failure comes at a critical time for
Amazon, which is betting that AWS can become a significant
profit generator even if the economy continues to stagnate.
Moreover, it is increasingly targeting larger corporate clients
that have traditionally shied away from moving critical
applications onto AWS.
AWS, which Amazon started more than six years ago, provides
data storage, computing power and other technology services from
remote locations that group thousands of servers across areas
than can span whole football fields. Their early investment made
it a pioneer in what is now known as cloud computing.
Executives said last month at an Amazon conference in Las
Vegas they could envision the division, which lists Pinterest,
Shazam and Spotify among its fast-growing clients, becoming its
biggest business, outpacing even its online retail juggernaut.
Evercore analyst Ken Sena expects AWS revenue to jump 45
percent a year, from about $2 billion this year to $20 billion
in 2018.
The service has boomed because it is cheap, relatively easy
to use, and can be shut off, scaled back or ramped up quickly
depending on companies’ needs. As the longest-running player in
the game, Amazon now boasts the widest array of datacenter
products and services, plus a broader stable of clients than
rivals like Google Inc (GOOG.O), Rackspace Inc RAX.N and
Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N).
Outages such as the one that took down Netflix and other
websites on the eve of one of the biggest U.S. holidays are part
and parcel of the nascent business, analysts say. Moreover,
outages have been a problem long before the age of cloud
computing, with glitches within corporate datacenters and
telecommunications hubs triggering myriad service disruptions.
COMING SOON: POST-MORTEM
Amazon's latest service failure comes months after two
high-profile outages that hit Netflix and other popular websites
such as photo-sharing service Instagram and Pinterest. Industry
executives, however, say its downtimes tend to attract more
attention because of its outsized market footprint.
Netflix - which CEO Reed Hastings said relies on AWS for 95
percent of its datacenter needs - would not comment on whether
they were pondering alternatives. Analysts say the video
streaming giant is unlikely to try a large-scale switch, partly
because all cloud providers experience outages.
"Despite a steady stream of these service outages, the
demand for cloud services offered by AWS, Google, etc. continues
to escalate because these services are still reliable enough to
satisfy customer expectations," said Jeff Kaplan, managing
director of consultancy ThinkStrategies Inc.
"They offer cost-savings and elasticities that are too
attractive for companies to ignore."
But "Netflix and other organizations which rely on AWS will
have to reexamine how they configure their services and allocate
their service requirements across multiple providers to mitigate
over-dependency and risks."
AWS spokeswoman Rena Lunak said the outage was traced to a
problem affecting customers at its oldest data center, run out
of northern Virginia, which was linked also to the June failure.
The latest glitch involved a service known as Elastic Load
Balancing, which automatically allocates incoming Web traffic
across multiple servers in order to boost the performance of a
website. She declined to provide further details about the
outage, saying the company would be publishing a full
post-mortem within days.
AWS has traditionally been used by start-up tech companies
and smaller businesses that anticipate rapid growth in online
traffic but are unwilling or unable to shell out on IT equipment
and management upfront.
The company has more recently started winning more and more
business from larger corporations. It has also set up a unit
that caters to government agencies.
Regardless, Amazon's clientele would do well not to put all
their eggs in one basket, analysts say.
"Service outages do occur, but they are not common enough to
cause users of these services to abandon today’s Cloud service
providers at significant rates. In fact, every major Cloud
service provider has experienced outages," Kaplan said.
"Therefore, organizations that rely on these services are
putting backup and recovery systems and protocols in place to
mitigate the risks of future outages."
