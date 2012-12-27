NEW YORK Dec 27 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) Chief Executive Tim Cook will receive total compensation of $4.17 million in 2012, down from a $378 million pay package in 2011 that included stock awards.

Apple, maker of the popular iPhone and iPad devices, said in a regulatory filing that the executive, who became CEO in August 2011, will not receive any stock awards for 2012.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

