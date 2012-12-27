Dec 27 The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following new cash flows into mutual funds
for the month of November (millions of dollars):
STOCK FUNDS:
Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11
-23,202 -16,399 -16,507 -122,470 -98,690
MONEY MARKET FUNDS:
Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11
68,280 -3,544 -3,550 -76,855 -162,396
MUNICIPAL BOND MUTUAL FUNDS:
Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11
5,179 4,864 4,869 52,745 -16,388
HYBRID MUTUAL FUNDS:
Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11
-1,578 3,861 3,859 45,580 27,548
TAXABLE BOND MUTUAL FUNDS:
Nov'12 Oct'12 (Prev) Jan-Nov'12 Jan-Nov'11
18,525 29,653 29,496 243,585 130,888
NOTES:
Combined assets of the nation's mutual funds rose 1.3 percent
to $12.872 trillion in November from $12.711 trillion in
October.
Hybrid mutual funds include balanced, flexible portfolio,
income mixed and asset allocation funds.