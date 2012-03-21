* FCC considering flexible use of satellite spectrum
* Dish needs FCC approval to move forward with wireless
network
* FCC says would like to put spectrum to broader use quickly
* Also considers rules to ensure interoperability for mobile
devices
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. communications
regulators proposed on Wednesday a path for making satellite
airwaves available for mobile broadband use, a rulemaking that
could help Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) launch a wireless cellular
network.
The proposal is in line with the Federal Communications
Commission push to free up more airwaves to meet the booming
demand for mobile devices like Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad tablet
and Google Inc's (GOOG.O) suite of Android-powered smartphones.
It also reflects agency caution about potential interference
issues. The FCC plans calls for protections from harmful
interference for incumbent users of the spectrum and seeks input
on any interference concerns from licensees in nearby bands.
Dish, the second-largest satellite TV provider in the United
States, is seeking to diversify its business beyond pay TV. The
company spent more than $3 billion to buy spectrum from DBSD and
TerreStar last year.
The FCC earlier in March approved Dish's license to acquire
the spectrum, but denied the company's request for a waiver to
allow it to build a terrestrial wireless network.
Instead the agency opted to initiate a rule-making process,
a process that could take until the end of the year and
potentially hurt the value of the satellite television company's
newly acquired wireless assets.
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said at the agency's open
meeting on Wednesday that he aimed to quickly close the
rule-making and make the satellite spectrum available for other
uses.
The FCC came under fire from lawmakers for granting a waiver
in January 2011 to hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's wireless
start-up LightSquared LP [MOSAV.UL].
The agency has since proposed stripping LightSquared of
authority to use its satellite spectrum for a ground-based
cellular network due to interference with the Global Positioning
System used by airlines, the military and others.
Analysts say Dish's wireless network would not be expected
to face the same interference problems as it would be on a
different spectrum band.
"The question is how the FCC will go about making this
change, particularly the requirements it could impose on Dish,"
analysts at Stifel Nicolaus said in a research note. "There may
be some interference issues, but they appear nothing like those
faced by LightSquared."
Dish said in a statement it looked forward to working with
the FCC. "We hope the process will move forward expeditiously so
that more wireless innovation can be introduced to American
consumers," the company said.
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said on a conference call in
late February that if Dish were not granted a waiver, or if
there were a delay with a decision, it might have to write down
the value of its wireless assets.
Dish shares closed up 3.7 percent to $32.35 on Wednesday.
In another decision related to freeing wireless airwaves,
the FCC on Wednesday said it would consider whether it should
draft regulations that require devices operating in airwaves
reclaimed from TV broadcasters in 2008 to work across all
carriers' networks.
Incumbent carriers like AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Wireless
have argued that interference among their networks in the lower
700 MHz band prevents manufacturers from offering compatible
devices.
But smaller carriers say AT&T and Verizon used their
leverage with handset makers to prevent their devices from
working on other networks and make it harder for competitors to
get the newest devices.
Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon
Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
"Consumers should be able to use expensive smartphones
operating on the newest, fastest, spectrum bands on any
carrier’s service, and not have to buy another phone if they
change companies," said Harold Feld, legal director of Public
Knowledge, a public interest group.
The FCC said it would examine the interference claims, and
sought comment on how to proceed if such interference was found
to be negligible or could be mitigated.
"An industry led solution would be the preferable solution,"
Genachowski said. "We're launching this proceeding because no
solution has yet been reached."
