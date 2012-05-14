(Repeats late Friday story with no change to text)

* Net long managed money down $17.6 bln to $70.6 bln

* Oil nets long down $7 bln to $14.4 billion

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, May 11 Hedge funds and other money managers slashed their bullish bets on commodities by 20 percent, or nearly $18 billion, as prices fell to four-month lows last week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

With speculators extending the long liquidation in oil, metals and agricultural markets through Friday, the CFTC is expected to report another drop in net long money in commodities in its next report on May 18, analysts said.

"I don't see the selloff pressure in commodities going away anytime soon," said Ralph Preston, futures analyst at HeritageWest Futures.com in San Diego, California.

"People are worried about another blowup in the euro zone crisis and the possibility of a double-whammy slowdown with China and the U.S. both hit. All these are helping the dollar rally as a de-facto safe haven, and that's killing commodities."

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities bellwether that tracks 19 mostly U.S.-traded futures markets, fell 2.7 percent last week -- its biggest weekly decline since December.

According to the latest CFTC Commitment of Traders Report analyzed by Reuters, the value of net long positions held by hedge funds and other money managers in 24 U.S. commodity markets fell by $17.6 billion to $70.6 billion at the close of May 8. It was the lowest level for net longs since Jan. 24.

Crude oil accounted for the lion's share of the drop, falling around $7 billion to $14.4 billion.

In contract terms, combined futures and options for crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 81,674 to 153,725 -- a slide of nearly 35 percent.

"We are likely to see another drop in longs next week," said Phil Flynn, analyst for crude oil at Chicago's PFGBest Research.

"Earlier in the year, there were a lot of excuses for keeping oil prices up. All those reasons are gone now and it's harder to stay long."

NYMEX's benchmark crude contract, July CLc1, closed at $96.13 on Friday, down nearly 1 percent on the day and more than 8 percent lower compared to two weeks ago.

Flynn said U.S. crude was likely to see support at $95 a barrel, "but more likely, speculators would want to embrace the short side of the market than long."

Gold was the commodity with the second largest outflow of net long money in the CFTC report. Gold futures on New York's COMEX saw net long values drop by nearly $4 billion to around $14.8 billion.

The spot price of gold XAU=, which tracks trades in bullion, hovered around four-month lows of $1,580 an ounce on Friday, down 4 percent on the week. [GOL/]

Soybeans took the third spot for outflows after prices for the oilseed fell in four of five trading sessions between May 1 and 8. The value of soybean longs on the Chicago Board of Trade fell $1.7 billion to around $16.6 billion.

On Friday, soybeans' benchmark contract on the CBOT SN2 closed over 3 percent lower at $14.06 per bushel, the sharpest one-day drop since September. [GRA/]

(editing by Jim Marshall)

((Barani.Krishnan@thomsonreuters.com)(=1 646 223 6192)(Reuters Messaging: barani.krishnan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: COMMODITIES HEDGEFUNDS/WEEKLY

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.