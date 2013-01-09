By Noel Randewich
LAS VEGAS Jan 9 Ever wish the GPS on your
smartphone worked inside a shopping mall or in a downtown chasm
surrounded by office towers?
InvenSense (INVN.N), which makes gyroscopes and other motion
sensors, plans to sell chips within a couple of years that let
smartphones guide their owners up and down escalators, through
subway stations and up to specific cubicles within skyscrapers -
all places that GPS signals do not currently work well.
Chief Executive Behrooz Abdi told Reuters at the Consumer
Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Wednesday his engineers are
working on electronic barometers capable of detecting changes in
altitude as small as standing up from a chair.
"Today, GPS is accurate outdoors if you’re in a big city
like Las Vegas with wide streets and buildings not too close
together. If you’re in Manhattan, your GPS is not very accurate.
Worse yet if you’re inside a building," Abdi said.
Combining barometric chips that sense minor changes in
altitude with sensors that can keep track of movement will allow
phones to guide their owners through places where GPS signals
are out of reach.
"The products we're looking at will be accurate to the
sub-meter. At some point in the future it will be accurate
enough to tell you whether you’re sitting or standing," Abdi
added.
InvenSense's gyroscopes and other motion-tracking technology
are currently used in mobile gadgets including Samsung
Electronics' (005930.KS) Galaxy S3, Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O)
Kindle Fire HD and Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Nexus 7 tablet,
although they are so far not used in Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
iPhones and iPads.
The company's chips sense changes in how a tablet is being
held or manipulated. They can also feel the wobbliness of a
photographer's hand and compensate for it to take a better
picture.
Abdi declined to comment on Sunnyvale, California-based
InvenSense's relationship with Apple, but he said he expects to
provide sensor chips to all top tier phonemakers this year.
In anticipation of growing demand from current and future
customers, InvenSense, which listed on the New York Stock
Exchange in 2011, is more than tripling its production capacity
at contract manufacturing partners TSMC (2330.TW) and
GlobalFoundries.
It is poised to benefit from a clear trend at this year's
Consumer Electronics Show - the use of sensors to help mobile
gadgets and home gadgets track their owner and figure out what
they need, a concept Intel (INTC.O) calls perceptual computing.
Abdi - who was appointed CEO in October, replacing company
founder Steven Nasiri - was previously vice president and
general manager at NetLogic Microsystems. He has also worked at
Qualcomm and Motorola.
