By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 The U.S. House Oversight
Committee is probing the Securities and Exchange Commission's
spending on outside consultants from Booz Allen Hamilton
(BAH.N), saying it is concerned about possible waste.
In a Jan. 3 letter to SEC Chairman Elisse Walter, shown to
Reuters, House Oversight Chairman Darrell Issa gave the agency
until Jan. 17 to turn over a lengthy set of documents laying out
payments made to Booz Allen and details on how the SEC chose to
hire the consulting firm, among other matters.
Reuters first reported in late February of last year that
the SEC had spent millions of dollars hiring Booz Allen
consultants to help streamline the agency, leading some agency
insiders to question whether the SEC was getting its money's
worth. [ID:nL2E8E12Y1]
At the time the story was published, the SEC had spent over
$8.5 million in less than one year on consultants to advise on
reforming workflows and back-office operations. The consultants
were paid anywhere from $100 to over $300 an hour.
In the letter, Issa said he was concerned that the use of
the consultants creates an "obvious overlap" between their work
and the responsibilities and authority of the SEC's Chief
Operating Officer, Jeffrey Heslop. Heslop was tapped by former
SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro to help improve the operations of the
agency and oversaw the hiring of the Booz Allen consultants.
That overlap, Issa said, raises "serious questions about the
necessity of the consultants, duplication of efforts, and
outright waste."
He added that in addition to the documents, he wants Heslop
to give his committee's staff a briefing on the consultants'
work.
SEC spokesman John Nester said: "We share Chairman Issa’s
interest in effective management and appreciate the opportunity
to demonstrate that.
"We have been transparent throughout in communicating the
results of the organizational reform efforts encompassed by the
Congressional mandate, and our reforms to date have resulted in
significant cost savings."
A Booz Allen representative did not respond to requests for
comment.
EX-SEC WATCHDOG HAD CONCERNS
Issa noted that the findings in Reuters' report about the
hiring of the Booz Allen consultants are "broadly compatible"
with allegations recently made in a lawsuit against the SEC
filed by former SEC Assistant Inspector General for
Investigations David Weber.
Weber had been placed on leave from the SEC last year after
employees complained he spoke openly about wanting to carry a
firearm at work.
He was later fired, and then in November he sued the SEC,
claiming the firing was in retaliation for his efforts to shed
light on a variety of improprieties at the agency.
[IDnL1E8MFBHM]
In his lawsuit, Weber said that prior to being terminated,
he had been investigating whether Heslop had improperly steered
consulting work to Booz Allen.
Weber claims he learned that Heslop had a personal friend at
the company and later had pushed the SEC to hire Booz Allen
Hamilton even though other SEC senior officials did not think it
was necessary. Weber added that he referred his findings to the
Department of Justice.
Heslop did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking
comment.
Nester said that the SEC plans to "vigorously contest"
Weber's lawsuit.
