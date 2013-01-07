* Four of five top cities for commercial property investment
in U.S.
* Houston, San Francisco rise for global investment;
Shanghai, Hong Kong drop
* Turkey breaks into top five for price appreciation
* Brazil still ranks high
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Jan 7 The United States dominates the
list of places that global commercial real estate investors
would prefer to put their money this year, while China has lost
some luster and Turkey has added sparkle, according to a survey
of international investors.
For the first time since 2001, four of the top five cities
that investors said they favor were in the United States,
according to an annual survey that the Association of Foreign
Investors in Real Estate (AFIRE) released Monday.
The survey reflected a sharply more optimistic view of the
U.S. economy and property market for this year. Last year, 33
percent held a pessimistic view but 81 percent said they planned
to increase their U.S. holdings this year.
In the ranking of global cities in which to invest, New York
and London came in Nos. 1 and 2 respectively, as they did last
year. But San Francisco rose to third from fifth and Houston,
unranked last year, climbed to No. 5.
"Houston was a surprise to us," James Fetgatter, AFIRE chief
executive, told Reuters. "San Francisco and Houston being in the
top five global cities, it shows that this is where our people
think the economy is going to revive. They believe these are
where the drivers of the economy are going to be - in energy and
tech."
Washington, D.C., while still a favorite, slipped to No. 4
from No. 3, reflecting investors' concerns about how federal
budget reductions would affect employment, and therefore the
demand for space, in that city.
The survey of the association's nearly 200 members was
conducted in the fourth quarter 2012 by the James A Graaskamp
Center for Real Estate, Wisconsin School of Business. AFIRE
members have an estimated $2 trillion or more in real estate
assets under management. Forty-two percent of the investors and
26 percent of the advisers are from the United States.
According to the AFIRE survey, the United States also held
its spot as the country investors said provides the most stable
and secure real estate investment. Canada, Germany, Australia
and the UK followed in the same order as they did last year.
Sweden, which was unranked in last year's survey, tied with the
UK for fifth place.
The United States also held its spot as the country
providing the best opportunity for real estate price
appreciation, grabbing 55 percent of the vote. Second-ranked
Brazil came in a distant second with 17 percent. The UK moved up
to No. 3 from last year's No. 4. Turkey, which was ranked No. 9
last year, flew into fourth place.
CHINA FALTERS, EUROPE ALL BUT DISAPPEARS
China, which had been ranked No. 3 for price appreciation
globally, was unranked this year, failing to receive one vote.
Its cities also took a hit. Shanghai, ranked No. 5 last year,
fell to 12th this year. Hong Kong, No. 8 last year, fell to
19th.
"Everybody is concerned about China's economy slowing, and
there's a little uncertainty about the change in leadership,"
Fetgatter said.
Europe also did not fare well. About 80 percent of the
respondents said they believed Europe would likely be in
recession this year.
Within the United States, New York remained the No. 1 choice
among investors. San Francisco displaced Washington, D.C., in
No. 2 as the U.S. capital slipped to third, San Francisco's
former spot. Houston was No. 4, up from seventh. Boston, last
year's No. 4, was fifth.
Among emerging markets, Brazil once again was ranked No. 1.
China repeated in No. 2. However, Turkey moved up to No. 3 from
No. 7 last year. India, which had been third, slipped to No. 4
to tie with Mexico, which moved up from fifth.
(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gary Hill)
