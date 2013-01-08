By Poornima Gupta
LAS VEGAS Jan 8 Samsung Electronics
(005930.KS), the global leader in consumer smartphones, is
planning two major thrusts in 2013: bulking up mobile content
and moving faster into the corporate market dominated by
Research in Motion RIM.TORIMM.O.
The South Korean electronics company is investing in devices
that enterprise users like corporations will endorse, with a
higher level of security and reliability than general users
need. In doing so, Samsung is capitalizing on doubts about the
longevity of the BlackBerry as its Canadian maker struggles to
revive growth.
Samsung's corporate market ambitions have advanced as the
Galaxy SIII, its popular flagship smartphone, won the requisite
security certifications from companies, said Kevin Packingham,
chief product officer for Samsung Mobile USA.
As RIM prepares to launch its next-generation BlackBerry 10
this quarter, the company's future remains shaky. Corporate
technology officers have begun to explore other smartphones,
such as those by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) or Samsung.
"The enterprise space has suddenly become wide open. The RIM
problems certainly fueled a lot of what the CIOs are going
through, which is they want to get away from a lot of the
proprietary solutions," Packingham said in an interview at the
Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. "They want something
that integrates what they are doing with their IT systems.
Samsung is investing in that area."
"It’s been a focus for a long time but the products have
evolved now that we can really take advantage of that," he
added. "We knew we had to build more tech devices to
successfully enter the enterprise market. What really turned
that needle was that we had the power of the GS3."
Samsung in 2012 overtook Apple as the world's largest maker
of smartphones, with a vastly larger selection of cellphones
that attacked different price points and proved popular in
emerging markets.
German business software maker SAP (SAPG.DE) provides
employees with Samsung's Galaxy S III, the larger Galaxy Note
and the Galaxy Tab, SAP Chief Information Officer Oliver
Bussmann said in an interview.
"The one clear trend in enterprise is the shift away from
one device to multiple devices," said Bussman, who makes 10
devices available to SAP employees for official use. The list
includes Apple's iPhone and iPad, Nokia Lumia and RIM's
Blackberry.
"Because of the fragmentation of the Android software, we
decided to go with just one Android company and we went with
Samsung," he added.
Now, the Korean hardware specialist is beefing up its
software - an area in which it has lagged arch-enemy Apple,
which revolutionized the mobile phone from 2007 with its
content-rich, developer-led iPhone ecosystem.
Packingham sees an area ripe for innovation - combining the
mobile phone with Samsung's strength, the TV, which has barely
evolved in the past decade.
Still, the U.S.-based executive remained cagey about
Samsung's plans for content and enterprise.
"You are going to see from content services, we'll start to
integrate what’s happening on the big screen, what’s happening
on the tablet," he said.
"We know now that people like to explore content that they
are watching on TV while they have a tablet in their lap, and
that’s going to be a big theme for this year."
