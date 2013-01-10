NEW YORK Jan 10 Levon Kazarian, managing director and a senior member of Morgan Stanley’s (MS.N) power and natural gas group, has left the bank, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Kazarian had been made a managing director at the bank in 2007, according to a press release on Morgan Stanley's website.

Morgan Stanley media representatives declined to comment. Attempts by Reuters to contact Kazarian at the bank were unsuccessful.

(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

