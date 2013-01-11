Overview
-- In our view, the Irish government has made strong progress in
stabilizing its fiscal position, although risks associated with its high
deficits and debt burden, and the challenge of complying with the EU/IMF
fiscal adjustment program, still persist.
-- We consider that the economic outlook for Ireland is also improving,
although we see significant downside risks given its reliance on exports for
its recovery.
-- We are therefore affirming the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term
sovereign credit ratings on Ireland.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view of prevailing downside risks to
financial sector stability and the government's balance sheet given high net
public borrowing needs, and uncertain growth prospects for the domestic
economy.
Rating Action
On Jan. 11, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term local and foreign currency sovereign credit
ratings on the Republic of Ireland. The outlook is negative.
The Transfer & Convertibility (T&C) assessment for Ireland remains at 'AAA'.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view of the government's commitment to
stabilizing Ireland's public finances, as well as the high wealth, openness,
and resilience of the Irish economy. These strengths are moderated, however,
by Ireland's still-substantial fiscal deficits, heavy public and private debt
burdens, and its weak financial system that collectively undermine growth
prospects as well as its capacity to respond to large economic and financial
shocks.
Ireland has a wealthy economy, with GDP per capita estimated at $45,000 in
2012. We consider that the economy is showing signs of a modest recovery, led
by improving exports (such as pharmaceuticals and information and
communication technology) that have been supported by competitiveness gains
(particularly through lower labor costs and labor shedding relative to other
eurozone countries) in recent years. Household and private sector sentiment
and spending remain weak, in our view, with domestic demand as of end-2012
down an estimated 25% versus 2007.
We believe that fiscal consolidation, private sector deleveraging, and weak
investment, labor, and property markets will continue to weigh on Ireland's
growth prospects. After three successive years of contraction, Ireland's
economy returned to positive GDP growth of 1.4% in 2011 and an estimated 0.4%
in 2012 (albeit in per capita GDP terms, growth continued to contract by an
estimated -0.8% and -1.8%, respectively). We expect GDP to increase to 1.2% in
2013 and to average 2.5% over 2014-2016, though the outlook for GNP is more
uncertain. While we expect Ireland's economy to benefit from its openness and
flexibility, we continue to see considerable downside risks surrounding the
sustainability of recoveries in its key trading partners.
The steep fiscal deficits and consequent increase in Ireland's debt burden
associated with the global recession and support for its distressed banks have
been more pronounced than for peers, and could, in our view, persist for
longer given the risks to Ireland's economic growth. We forecast that the
general government deficit will fall close to the government's target of -7.5%
of GDP in 2013, from -8.4% in 2012 (excluding support for the financial
sector). At the same time, our forecasts for government gross debt largely
match the official projections. However, consolidating the government's
National Asset Management Agency (NAMA; BBB+/Negative/A-2) debt obligations,
we project Ireland's net debt burden to peak at a high 120% of GDP in 2013
(about 106% excluding NAMA obligations).
While we assess Ireland's public finances as weak, we note that the government
has made substantial progress in its fiscal consolidation measures in recent
years. Excluding government-funded banking sector recapitalization payments,
we estimate that the government will have adjusted its fiscal position by
about EUR25 billion (16% of estimated 2012 GDP) over 2008-2012 and will deliver
additional fiscal savings of EUR8.6 billion (5% of GDP) over 2013-2015. We
expect general government debt to fall to around 109.8% of GDP by 2016 as the
deficit shrinks to about 3% of GDP over this period.
We believe the high net external debt carried by Ireland's public sector
(illustrated by the ratio of gross external debt less liquid external assets
to current account receipts averaging 234.2% over 2013-2016) make the
government's balance sheet vulnerable to a deterioration in external financing
conditions. That said, there has also been progress in this area in 2012. The
Irish electorate's vote on May 31, 2012, to amend the constitution to allow
the government to ratify the Treaty on Stability, Coordination, and Governance
in the EU enables access to Europe's EUR500 billion permanent financial support
mechanism (the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)) once the current EU/IMF
(EUR67.5 billion, 42% of GDP) program ends in 2013.
We also observe early indications of a return to private financing through the
issuance of treasury bills and longer-term bonds in 2012 and January 2013 that
were mainly purchased by foreign investors. We estimate Ireland's gross
borrowing requirement for 2013 to be EUR26.5 billion, to be funded through
market financing (EUR16.1 billion in gross issuance, including rollovers), cash
drawdowns (EUR1.3 billion), and through official program support (European
Financial Stabilisation Mechanism/European Financial Stability Facility: EUR6.4
billion; Bilateral EU EUR1.8 billion; and IMF EUR3.5 billion).
A return to health of Ireland's banks is another precursor to an improvement
in its growth prospects and the sustainability of the government's medium-term
debt dynamics. We observe that the banks have significantly downsized--a
process that is ongoing--and are well capitalized on a regulatory basis, but
that by our measures capitalization is a relative weakness and we expect the
banks will remain loss making in 2013. We consider that the banks have ongoing
multiple revenue pressures, cost bases that need realigning, and impairment
charges that will remain elevated. Ireland's central bank emergency liquidity
arrangement was a high EUR40.7 billion in November 2012. Severe negative equity
in domestic residential mortgage portfolios will also likely hamper a fuller
recovery by Ireland's banks and thus their fuller role in buttressing
Ireland's medium-term growth outlook and credit quality (see "Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment Update: December 2012," published Dec. 5, 2012, and
"Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Ireland," published July 25, 2012).
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of prevailing downside risks to
financial sector stability and the government's balance sheet given high net
public borrowing needs, and uncertain growth prospects for the domestic
economy.
We could lower the ratings if the government under-executes the EU/IMF
program, which, in our opinion, would likely reverse the government's progress
in regaining market access and complicate its negotiations for what would then
be a required successor program. A downgrade could also accompany impaired
market access in meeting 2013 funding requirements, or weaker growth amid
financial disintermediation across Europe. The latter could occur if there is
delay or reversal in eurozone fiscal and banking integration.
Conversely, the ratings could stabilize at the current level if the government
were able to sell its sizable equity position in the domestic banking system
to the ESM or to the nonresident private sector, enabling authorities to pay
down general government debt to levels below 100% of GDP. The injection of
nondomestic capital support into the distressed Irish financial sector would,
in our opinion, place banks in a stronger position to fund GNP, enabling the
labor market to improve--a development that we consider would likely reduce
arrears on residential mortgages, fostering a more sustained recovery of
intermediation and the domestic economy. A further rating positive would be
restructuring relief for government interest payments in respect of the Irish
Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) promissory notes. The 2013 fiscal deficit
estimate assumes a EUR3.06 billion cash payment in respect of the next
instalment of the IBRC note.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Ireland (Republic of)
National Asset Management Agency
Sovereign Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2
Ireland (Republic of)
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment
Local Currency AAA
Ireland (Republic of)
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Short-Term Debt A-2
Commercial Paper A-2
Certificate Of Deposit
Local Currency A-2
Housing Finance Agency PLC
Commercial Paper* A-2
National Asset Management Ltd.
Short-Term Debt* A-2
Commercial Paper* A-2
*Guaranteed by Ireland (Republic of).