TORONTO Jan 16 Research in Motion RIMM.O RIM.TO is extremely encouraged by the response to a program of incentives aimed at persuading its biggest clients to run its soon-to-launch line of BlackBerry 10 devices, said a top company executive on Wednesday.

RIM is betting that the devices, set for a Jan. 30 launch, will revive its fortunes. But that may depend to a large extent on the response from RIM's top customers like government agencies and corporations, who have long valued the strong set of security features that BlackBerry devices offer.

Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM, a one-time pioneer in the now ultra-competitive smartphone industry, has bled market share to Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and devices powered by Google's (GOOG.O) market-leading Android operating system, even among enterprise clients who once used BlackBerry exclusively.

Early adoption of the long-awaited BlackBerry 10 devices by government and corporate clients will go a long way in breathing new life into the struggling company.

"We are very enthused by the engagement and response of our customer base. In terms of verticals and segments, we are seeing good activity levels across all of our segments from small- and mid-market to large enterprises," Bryan Lee, senior director of enterprise accounts at RIM, said in an interview with Reuters.

Lee said more than 1,600 clients in North America are already registered for its recently launched BlackBerry 10 Ready Program, which offers online training, along with free trade-ups of licenses and services to RIM's existing enterprise clients.

