* More than 1,600 clients registered in North America
* Beta-testing of BlackBerry Enterprise Server 10 expands
* RIM shares up more than 3 pct on Nasdaq and TSX
(Adds details, background, trading)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Jan 16 BlackBerry maker Research in
Motion RIMM.O RIM.TO is helping customers prepare to switch
to its soon-to-be-launched BlackBerry 10 smartphones that it
hopes will help it reclaim market share from rivals such as
Apple Inc. (AAPL.O)
RIM is betting that the new range of touch-screen and
keyboard devices, set for a Jan. 30 launch, will revive its
fortunes.
The company was "very enthused by the engagement and
response of our customer base" to a program aimed at persuading
them to adopt the BlackBerry 10 devices, Bryan Lee, senior
enterprise accounts director, told Reuters on Wednesday.
Indeed, whether it will be successful in clawing back market
share will depend on the response from RIM's top clients, like
companies and government agencies, who have long valued the
strong security features that BlackBerry devices offer.
Lee said more than 1,600 customers in North America had
registered for its recently launched BlackBerry 10 Ready Program
and more than a thousand were actively using the program, which
offers customers access to services, information and tools to
ease their transition to the BlackBerry 10 and the BlackBerry
Enterprise Server 10.
RIM also said its BlackBerry Enterprise Server 10, which
runs the new devices on corporate networks, was in beta testing
with more than 130 major government agencies and corporations in
North America. [ID:nL1E8MEE1U]
SHARES RISE
Waterloo, Ontario-based RIM, a one-time pioneer in the now
ultra-competitive smartphone industry, has bled market share to
Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and devices powered by Google's (GOOG.O)
market-leading Android operating system, even among enterprise
clients who once used BlackBerry devices exclusively.
Early adoption of the long-awaited BlackBerry 10 devices by
government and corporate clients will help breathe new life into
the struggling company, whose shares are down 90 percent from an
all-time high of more than $148 in 2008.
Still, shares of RIM, which fell as low as $6.22 in
September, have more than doubled in value over the last four
months as the BlackBerry 10 launch approaches.
Lee said clients that were beta testing the new BlackBerry
Enterprise Server 10 included more than 60 Fortune 500 companies
and top North American government agencies.
RIM promises that its new line of devices will be faster and
smoother than existing BlackBerry phones and will boast a large
catalog of apps, crucial to the success of any new line of
smartphones.
Shares of RIM were up 3.8 percent at $15.03 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, after Visa (V.N) approved
the smartphone company's method of handling secure mobile
payments; the technology will potentially allow users to tap
their smartphones on credit card readers and pay for purchases.
RIM's Toronto-listed shares were up 3.9 percent at C$14.83.
(Editing by Janet Guttsman and Bernadette Baum)
((euan.rocha@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 416 941 8185)(Reuters
Messaging: euan.rocha.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: RIM ENTERPRISE/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.