* Low rates seen offsetting decline in defaults

* Top concern remains size, extent of margin compression

* Shares to fluctuate on guidance, extent of ROE decline

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Fourth-quarter profit at Brazilian private sector banks likely will be mixed as the impact of slow lending growth and government pressure to cut borrowing costs was partially offset by fewer delinquencies, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

Results at the country's three, biggest-listed, private banks may reinforce the view among investors that the sector faces declining profitability as record-low rates hamper revenue and lenders roll over existing loans at a discount. Analysts estimate return on equity, a widely followed gauge of profitability, continued to sink in the fourth quarter.

ROE, as the indicator is known, slid to an average of 15 percent in the quarter for the three banks - Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA) and Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA). That level is well below an average of 25 percent a few years ago.

Weak growth in loan disbursements, a focus on less risky types of credit with lower interest and a rapid compression in banking spreads limited profit gains, the poll found. Spreads are the difference between the interest rates at which banks lend and raise funds from depositors.

"We expect revenue generation to remain under pressure given lower net interest margins and for profitability to remain depressed in light of still-high provision charges," said Mario Pierry, an analyst with Deutsche Bank Securities.

Eyes will be on management estimates for this year, which banks often disclose alongside fourth-quarter earnings, according to Pierry and other analysts polled.

The Christmas holiday helped credit growth at the lenders, but loan disbursements probably remained below the levels seen in recent years. Non-performing loans peaked for most players and provisions for bad credit likely continued to improve in the quarter, the poll found.

The current 24-month credit market downturn is the longest in Brazil in more than a decade, Thomson Reuters data showed. The fourth quarter was probably the second in a row that banks saw declining non-performing loan ratios, analysts noted.

COST EFFICIENCY

Shares of the largest Brazilian state-run and private-sector banks are up 15 percent since late October on optimism that political pressure to lower interest rates could ease as economic growth was losing momentum. A rally in global banking stocks also fueled such gains, Jorg Friedemann, an analyst with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a client note.

During the fourth quarter, banks sought to protect profits by cutting costs and focusing on more lucrative activities such as investment banking.

Banco Bradesco SA will start the earnings season when it reports fourth-quarter results on Monday. A poll of six analysts estimated recurring net income, or profit excluding one-off items, of an average 2.950 billion reais ($1.45 billion), up 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

Bradesco likely posted the largest reduction in loan provisions among its major rivals, boosting profit. Interest income rose 9.8 percent from a year ago, in a sign of resilience despite steep cuts in lending rates.

Bradesco's annualized ROE likely fell almost 2 percentage points to 18 percent, the lowest since at least the first quarter of 2009.

Banco Santander Brasil SA, the nation's largest foreign lender, is expected to post a 21.6 percent annual drop in recurring profit to 1.29 billion reais. The six analysts' polled expect strong loan-book growth, rising non-performing loans and slightly higher provisions. The lender is set to post earnings on Jan. 31 before markets open.

"Although we think Santander Brasil's loan growth may surprise the market positively, we think the bank may continue to report disappointing loan-to-loss provision expenses this quarter," Gustavo Schroden, an analyst with Espírito Santo Investment Bank, wrote in a client note.

Recurring net income at Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's most profitable bank, fell 5.9 percent to 3.523 billion reais on an annual basis, the poll of five analysts showed. Provision expenses are likely to come in at 5.2 billion reais, below management guidance while its net interest margin, or the average rate earned on loans, likely rose slightly on a sequential basis to 6.4 percent, the poll found.

Itau reports earnings on Feb. 5 before markets open. ROE is seen falling to a multi-year low of 17.7 percent, while successful expense controls and declining defaults are likely to be well received by investors.

Following is a table with data for fourth-quarter earnings. ================================================================

ITAU BRADESCO SANTANDER ================================================================ Recurring profit 3.52 bln reais 2.95 bln reais 1.29 bln reais Annual pct change - 5.9 pct 7.2 pct - 21.6 pct

---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Return on equity 17.7 pct 18.0 pct 9.9 pct Annual pct change - 3.7 pps - 3.3 pps - 3.6 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Default ratio 5.0 pct 4.0 pct 5.2 pct Annual pct change - 0.1 pps - 0.1 pps 0.1 pps ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Provisions 5.20 bln reais 3.12 bln reais 3.32 bln reais Annual pct change 34.2 pct 17.1 pct 45.8 pct ================================================================ ($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz) ((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-11-5644-7714)(Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BANKS BRAZIL/RESULTS (C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.