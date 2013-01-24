* Low rates seen offsetting decline in defaults

* Top concern remains size, extent of margin compression

* Shares to fluctuate on guidance, extent of ROE decline

(Adds comments, additional forecasts throughout)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Fourth-quarter results at Brazilian private sector banks will probably be mixed as fewer loan delinquencies partly offset the effects of slow lending growth and government pressure to cut borrowing costs, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Thursday.

Earnings reports from the country's three biggest publicly traded banks that are not state-run may reinforce the view among investors that profits in the sector are declining as record-low rates hamper revenue and lenders roll over existing loans at a discount. Analysts say return on equity, a widely followed gauge of profitability, continued to sink in the fourth quarter.

ROE slid to an average of 15 percent in the quarter for the three banks - Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA) and Banco Santander Brasil SA (SANB11.SA). That level is well below an average of 25 percent a few years ago.

Weak growth in loan disbursements, a focus on less-risky types of credit with lower interest, and a rapid compression in banking spreads limited profit gains, the poll found. Spreads are the difference between the interest rates at which banks lend and raise funds from depositors.

"We expect revenue generation to remain under pressure given lower net interest margins and for profitability to remain depressed in light of still-high provision charges," said Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Mario Pierry.

Eyes will also be on management estimates for this year, which banks often disclose alongside fourth-quarter earnings.

The Christmas holiday helped credit growth at the lenders, but loan disbursements probably remained below the levels of recent years. Nonperforming loans already peaked for most banks, and provisions for bad credit probably continued to improve in the quarter, the poll found.

The current 24-month credit market downturn is the longest in Brazil in more than a decade, Thomson Reuters data showed. The fourth quarter was probably the second in a row that banks saw declining loan default ratios, analysts noted.

COST-EFFICIENCY

Shares of the largest Brazilian state-run and private-sector banks are up 15 percent since late October on optimism that political pressure to lower lending rates - a move that is weighing down on revenue - could ease. A rally in global banking stocks also fueled such gains, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Jorg Friedemann said in a client note.

During the fourth quarter, banks sought to protect profits by cutting costs and focusing on more lucrative activities such as investment banking.

Banco Bradesco will start the earnings season when it reports fourth-quarter results on Monday. A poll of six analysts showed an average estimate of recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, at 2.950 billion reais ($1.45 billion), up 6.5 percent from a year earlier.

Bradesco probably will post the largest reduction in loan provisions among the three banks, boosting profit. Interest income rose 9.8 percent from a year earlier, the poll showed, in a sign of resilience despite steep cuts in lending and credit card rates.

Still, Bradesco's annualized ROE probably fell 3.3 percentage points to 18 percent, the lowest since at least the first quarter of 2009.

"Once again, we believe Bradesco could present the most consistent set of numbers, led by decent cost, provision and fee performances, offsetting lower net interest margin," Friedemann said. Bradesco's net interest margin, or the average rate earned on loans, fell to 6.7 percent in the quarter on an annual basis, the poll found.

Banco Santander Brasil, the nation's largest foreign lender, is expected to post a 21.6 percent annual drop in recurring profit to 1.29 billion reais. The six analysts polled expect strong loan-book growth, rising nonperforming loans and slightly higher provisions. The lender is set to post earnings on Jan. 31 before markets open.

"Although we think Santander Brasil's loan growth may surprise the market positively, we think the bank may continue to report disappointing loan-to-loss provision expenses this quarter," Espírito Santo Investment Bank analyst Gustavo Schroden wrote in a client note.

Recurring net income at Itau Unibanco, Brazil's most profitable bank, fell 5.9 percent to 3.523 billion reais on an annual basis, the poll of five analysts showed. Provision expenses are likely to come in at 5.2 billion reais, below management's forecast, while net interest margin probably rose slightly to 6.4 percent from the third quarter, the poll found.

Itau reports earnings on Feb. 5 before markets open. ROE is seen falling to a multiyear low of 17.7 percent, and the report is likely to show successful expense controls and declining defaults.

"We think fourth-quarter results for Itau will show encouraging signs on asset quality and costs, but net interest margin pressure is likely to persist as consumer loan growth remains stagnant and lending spreads in select products fall," JPMorgan Securities analyst Saúl Martínez wrote in a note.

Following is a table with analysts' fourth-quarter earnings expectations. ================================================================

ITAU BRADESCO SANTANDER ================================================================ Recurring profit 3.52 bln reais 2.95 bln reais 1.29 bln reais Annual pct change - 5.9 pct 6.5 pct - 21.6 pct

---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Default ratio 5.0 pct 4.0 pct 5.2 pct Annual pct change - 0.1 pps - 0.1 pps 0.1 pps ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Provisions 5.20 bln reais 3.12 bln reais 3.32 bln reais Annual pct change 34.2 pct 17.1 pct 45.8 pct ================================================================ ($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Lisa Von Ahn)