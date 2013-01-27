* Honeywell, McDonald's profit despite shaky sales
By Scott Malone and Ben Berkowitz
Jan 27 After four years of belt-tightening,
American companies are good at squeezing more profit out of
every dollar of sales - a skill that chief executives regard as
critical in the face of an uncertain economy.
While the headline-making cuts of the last recession - when
companies shed tens of thousands of workers as they scrambled to
lower costs - have mostly passed, they have kept their focus on
finding lots of small steps to improve earnings.
For some companies, the changes are relatively simple.
McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) was able to beat Wall Street's profit
forecasts by keeping its locations open on Christmas and rolling
out the cult favorite McRib sandwich in December.
For others, pumping up the results involves a more
complicated dance, keeping costs down while still spending
enough on research and development to ensure they have a steady
stream of new products to rely on.
Toothpaste and detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
reported a 12 percent rise in fourth quarter earnings on 2
percent sales growth, reflecting both cost controls - it cut
more than 5,000 jobs last year - and new products, said Chief
Executive Bob McDonald.
"You’ve got to do both at the same time. You have to do
innovation and productivity at the same time," McDonald said in
an interview. [ID:nL1N0AU1AQ]
Conglomerate Honeywell International Inc (HON.N), which
reported a 6 percent rise in profit on 1 percent sales growth,
faced a similar challenge.
"We want to be able to do everything right and fast," said
CEO David Cote. "In a slow-growth global economy, this becomes
especially important for margin rate growth." [ID:nL1N0AU1AG]
More broadly, companies in the Standard & Poor's 500 index
.SPX that have reported quarterly results so far this earnings
season have averaged a 7.7 percent rise in profit on 5.2 percent
revenue growth.
Management consultants say that is due, in part, to a
renewed focus on spending to grow.
"I'm seeing organizations being very, very disciplined. They
are willing to invest, but they are only willing to invest where
they see tangible returns," said David Axson, a managing
director in Accenture's finance and enterprise performance
consulting group who works with Fortune 100-level CFOs. "Profit
opportunities are very transitory at the moment.
LITTLE FAT TO TRIM
Corporate America has become far more selective in its
cutting, largely because it has already become so lean.
"They have done a phenomenal job of becoming more
efficient," said JJ Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD
Ameritrade in Omaha. "There's not a company now that can
actually survive with any fat on the bones."
Honeywell’s focus on margin improvement is constant and
extends across most of the company – from tweaking manufacturing
processes to make products with less waste, to focusing on newer
products that face less competition and can command higher
prices, said Chief Financial Officer Dave Anderson.
"It’s not just squeezing," Anderson said in a telephone
interview. "Anybody can do that on a short-term basis, but you
can’t sustain it."
Companies have continued to find fat to trim, though.
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Pentagon's biggest
supplier, is facing huge defense spending cutbacks that could
trim sales as much as 6 percent this year. But still, it
forecast profits would rise as much as 9 percent in 2013, even
without layoffs, as it takes steps to reduce pension costs by
pre-funding to reduce future liabilities.
Diversified manufacturer 3M Co (MMM.N) said it would cut
about 300 workers as it merges its security and traffic safety
businesses. That is a relative drop in the bucket for a company
that employs some 84,000 people worldwide, but is a key part of
CEO Inge Thulin's plan to fix or sell underperforming parts of
the company.
Thulin, who took the reins at the maker of Post-It notes and
film used in television screens, has identified a handful of
units where he has similar concerns. He is also raising the
company's research and development budget to 6 percent of sales
this year from 5.5 percent in 2012.
One analyst said companies need to cut costs, but also need
to ensure they are cutting the right ones and not expenses such
as research and development that will lead to future growth.
"There is a generation of managers out there that
experienced the recession, understand what the ramifications are
of carrying too much cost into one of these cycles and, as a
result, are very focused on margins," said Daniel Holland,
equity analyst at Morningstar in Chicago, who covers big
industrial companies. "That’s a mark of management post the
recession."
LOWERED BAR
The continued success of companies has boosted investor
confidence and helped send the S&P 500 up almost 5 percent since
the start of the year. Investors had been very conservative
about their expectations for earnings growth because of such
things as wrangling in Washington over the "fiscal cliff" of
drastic tax increases and budget cuts.
"The bar was so low and that was because of things that
happened in the fourth quarter, particularly Hurricane Sandy and
its impact, and the fiscal cliff impact, and I think things are
not turning out as bad as analysts anticipated," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"You're seeing some individual stocks get hammered because
expectations were unrealistic and you're seeing other stocks
rally because expectations were set much too low."
Amid all the cost-cutting, there is also a sense among some
companies that the situation in Europe is not as dire as it had
been, an added bonus in year-end results.
Of course, there are still problems: Top U.S. auto parts
supplier Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) warned that lower European
auto production would hurt results this quarter, news that
overwhelmed a strong fourth-quarter profit.
But for others, it is clear that Europe is, at a minimum,
less of a headache.
"We have seen signs of stabilization, particularly in
Europe," said Greg Hayes, chief financial officer at United
Technologies Corp (UTX.N), which has also benefited from the
recent strengthening of the euro against the dollar, which
raises the value of its dollar sales in the eurozone.
China, meanwhile, was a big boost for many companies. 3M
notched its best quarter in a year in China, reporting 16
percent growth in organic sales. P&G reported "high single
digit" percentage growth and Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) saw
China/Asia-Pacific sales rise 11 percent.
However, be it cutting costs, or restructuring operations,
or any other means in the executive tool kit, the laser focus on
margins reflects CEOs who remain wary of the economy souring
again.
“I see very little downside in being prepared for the
downside,” Honeywell's Cote added.
