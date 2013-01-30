By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK Jan 30 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT.O) suddenly plunged in late morning trading on Wednesday in what appears to a second Twitter hoax in as many days.

Shares of the stock slumped as much as 9.9 percent in a matter of minutes, hitting an intraday low of $24.50. The catalyst for the drop appeared to be a Twitter message from an account posing as Citron Research, an influential short-selling research firm, according to screen shots of the posting captured by users of the social media website.

The account, with the user name "@citreonresearc," has since been suspended. The tweet alleged that drug trial results from the biopharmaceutical company had been tainted and doctored.

The action mirrored a similar incident on Tuesday, when Audience Inc (ADNC.O) quickly plunged after false reports were posted on Twitter that the specialty chipmaker was being investigated for fraud. Those tweets appeared to be from Muddy Waters, another short-selling firm, although the firm subsequently confirmed that the account was a hoax. [ID:nL1N0AYFAZ]

Sarepta shares were trading up 3 percent to $27.99 on volume of about 2.6 million shares as of midday (1700 GMT), or about double the company's 50-day average volume of 1.4 million shares. More than 700,000 shares traded in the one minute when the stock suffered its steep decline.

Citron was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica, editing by G Crosse)

