By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 Shares of Freescale
Semiconductor Ltd FSL.N surged on Wednesday after the
chipmaker gave an upbeat revenue forecast and said it will seek
to extend the maturity of $2.7 billion of its debt.
The company's stock was up almost 14 percent after it said
late on Tuesday that it was cautiously optimistic about wireless
and enterprise capital spending in China and the United States,
increasing speculation about a recovery in chip spending, which
has been hit by a slow global economy. [ID:nL4N0AY5W8]
Also on Wednesday, the Austin, Texas, company said in a
regulatory filing that it is seeking commitments for a new
senior secured term loan facility of about $2.7 billion. The
proceeds would be used to refinance outstanding term loans
maturing in 2016 and 2019, extending the maturity to 2020.
The likelihood of Freescale soon extending its loan
maturities has shaken short-sellers who had bet that more
troubles in the global economy would make it difficult for the
chipmaker to retire debt due in 2016, said RBC analyst Doug
Freedman.
“By pushing out the debt maturities, you make the guys that
are short your stock sit there and go, ‘When is the challenge?’
Well, the challenge just moved out four years," Freedman said.
Freescale, which makes chips used in automobiles, consumer
products, telecommunications infrastructure and industrial
equipment, had $6.38 billion in long-term debt as of Dec. 31.
Like other chipmakers, the company has struggled for more
than a year as the debt crisis in Greece, concerns about China's
growth, and fiscal uncertainty in Washington caused
manufacturers of cars, computers and industrial machines to buy
fewer semiconductors.
Tom Deitrich, senior vice president and general manager of
Freescale’s digital networking business, told Reuters on
Wednesday that companies in China and the United States are
showing signs of spending more to beef up their cellphone
networks.
In the United States, AT&T Inc (T.N) said in November it
would boost capital spending 16 percent to $22 billion a year
for the next three years to upgrade its wireless and wireline
networks. [ID:nL1E8M794F]
"Clearly, there's a bit of a capex spend that can happen
here in the U.S. By and large, it hasn't happened yet, but we
can start to see the early signs of that," Deitrich said. "We
still see relatively muted activities in Europe."
BRING YOUR OWN GADGET
Freescale is also benefiting from a trend toward office
employees bringing their own tablets or other devices to work,
which has increased demand for high-quality wifi routers made
with Freescale's controllers, Deitrich said.
"Instead of having just one access point in one corner of
the building, the whole building is lit up, the coverage is good
and the capacity is good as people work from conference rooms
and hallways more and more," he said.
A recovery in the semiconductor industry would give a bigger
lift to Freescale's bottom line than to many of its peers
because Freescale is highly leveraged, analysts say.
“In an environment where there’s a clear path for gross
margins to improve, where there’s a cyclical recovery in the
semiconductor industry, there’s a lot of earnings leverage,”
said Rajvindra Gill, an analyst at Needham & Co.
Freescale went public in 2011 after being taken private in
2006 for $17.6 billion by a group of private equity firms
including Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), Carlyle Group and TPG
Capital LP.
It was the biggest leveraged buyout of a technology company
on record, but was criticized because it left Freescale with
huge debt, hurting its ability to compete in the
investment-intensive chip business.
Freescale's stock was up 13.8 percent to $14.10 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and John
Wallace)
