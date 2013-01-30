(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Reynolds Holding

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Securities and Exchange Commission could use a few tips from America's workplace watchdog. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed far fewer claims last year than in 2011 but won a record $365 million in penalties and damages. That's a testament to basing enforcement on solid cases with broad impact. The SEC, meanwhile, boasts of quantity but seems to be giving quality - and perhaps deterrence - short shrift.

The EEOC spent decades pursuing employment-discrimination complaints almost exclusively on behalf of individuals. But tight budgets and flubbed cases forced a change. In 2006, the commission began filing more of what it calls systemic cases, which challenge company or industry-wide practices. The number of total claims dropped by more than half, but amounts won soared.

The SEC, by contrast, has generally brought more enforcement actions each year since 2006, hitting a record high of 735 in 2011 and filing 734 last year. That's not surprising in the aftermath of a financial crisis, but the amounts recovered haven't kept pace. In 2012, the regulator collected a little more than $1 billion compared with almost $1.8 billion in 2010.

The type and quality of the cases have also drawn criticism. There have been more insider trading actions since 2009, for instance, than during any other three-year period in SEC history. But those cases don't address market abuses at the heart of the financial meltdown.

Meanwhile, crisis-related actions like the $550 million Goldman Sachs (GS.N) settlement over the Abacus deal have generally focused on single transactions rather than patterns of wrongdoing. The securities watchdog has also lost several high-profile cases at trial.

Of course, the SEC and the EEOC have different agendas and powers. The financial regulator is more of a policeman, because investors can't pursue securities law violations as easily as employees can sue over workplace discrimination. And filing more but smaller cases might be able to promote deterrence if it were to increase the chances of getting caught.

The EEOC's approach, however, seems the better bet. Big penalties can get the attention of even the largest companies. And with austerity looming in Washington, every federal agency will need to learn how to get a bigger bang for its buck.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recovered a record $365.4 million through discrimination claims last year while filing only 122 cases, down from 261 in 2011, according to a report issued on Jan. 29 by law firm Seyfarth Shaw. The higher recoveries are the result of the commission's pursuit of broader cases targeting industries, occupations and geographic areas, the report said.

- Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed 734 enforcement actions last year, one fewer than the record 735 filed in 2011.

- Thomson Reuters News & Insight: Number of charges at EEOC remains high as case volume falls bit.ly/14qShfN

