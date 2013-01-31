*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Jan. 31] 8.30 Santa Clara USD, CA, GO 11:35 AM Aa2 20.00 San Juan USD, CA, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 50.00 San Juan USD, CA, GO 12:30 PM Aa1 19.16 Washington County, OR, GO 12:30 PM 18.21 Cayuga County, NY 10:00 AM 1.47 Cayuga County, NY 10:00 AM BBB *3.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #121, TX, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 32.28 Tulsa, OK, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 45.00 Tulsa, OK, GO 11:30 AM AAA *5.20 Bedford (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 2.90 Freeport Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 13.97 Ithaca, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 16.99 Ithaca, NY, GO 11:00 AM 6.75 Kentucky Bond Corporation, KY, RE 11:00 AM *3.75 Millburn Twp, NJ 11:00 AM SP-1+ 14.69 Monroe Twp (Middlesex Co), NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 2.13 Northampton, MA 11:00 AM *9.80 Oakland Borough, NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 *5.41 Pittsfield, MA 11:00 AM Aa3 A+ 29.15 Rochester, NY, GO 11:00 AM A+ *9.10 S Worcester Co Reg Voc SD, MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.40 Woodbridge Twp BOE, NJ 11:00 AM AA 28.24 Monroe Twp (Middlesex Co), NJ, GO 11:15 AM Aa3 A+ 67.47 Rochester, NY, GO 11:15 AM *1.45 East Haddam (Town), CT 11:30 AM Aa1 AA+ 32.24 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 AA+ 26.69 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT, GO 11:30 AM AA- 25.48 Meriden, CT, GO 11:30 AM *3.50 Morristown (Town), NJ 11:30 AM A *4.71 Fowler Pub SD, MI, GO 02:00 PM BBB+ *9.65 Spring Creek Util Dt, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Feb. 04] Aa2 11.00 Eden Prairie ISD #272, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.13 Estherville, IA, GO 11:00 AM *9.95 La Crosse SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM AAA *4.15 Shoreview, MN, GO 11:00 AM AAA *3.56 Shoreview, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.42 Jordan, MN, GO 11:30 AM *1.14 Jordan, MN, GO 11:30 AM Aa3 15.90 West Fargo, ND, GO 11:30 AM *5.23 Carver County, MN, GO 12:00 PM A- *4.95 Sagemeadow Util Dt, TX, GO 12:00 PM 10.00 Tulsa Co ISD #1, OK, GO 12:00 PM 1.19 Waukee, IA, RE 12:00 PM *8.59 Hendersonville Util Dt, TN, RE 11:15 AM *2.73 West Branch, IA, GO 12:30 PM *3.48 Hampshire Reg SD, MA, GO 12:00 PM *1.36 Goddard, KS, GO 03:00 PM [Feb. 05] *10.00 Crossett SD #52, AR, GO 11:00 AM AA- *3.50 Decatur Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *6.08 St Francis, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *2.61 St Francis, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 2.56 St Francis, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA- *6.50 Decatur Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM 22.59 Lexington County, SC, GO 10:30 AM Aaa AAA 137.59 Prince George's County, MD, GO 10:30 AM *1.96 Briarcliff Manor Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *7.36 Carle Place UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.95 Cumberland, WI, GO 12:00 PM *3.44 Cutter Morning Star SD #21, AR, GO 12:00 PM *5.00 Dickinson County, IA, GO 12:00 PM 25.40 Fall River, MA 11:00 AM 11.21 Long Branch, NJ 11:00 AM 12.78 Medford Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *4.00 Norwood (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 186.48 Prince George's County, MD, GO 11:00 AM 40.00 Schenectady County, NY 11:00 AM 1.45 South Huntington UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA+ 64.90 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, RE 11:00 AM A3 A 3.36 Sumter Co SD, SC, GO 11:00 AM 20.30 Tarrytowns UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.76 Willingboro Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 36.58 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM 1.50 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM A+ *2.16 Isanti, MN, GO 12:30 PM A1 A+ 50.95 Coastal Carolina Univ, SC, RE 12:00 PM *3.44 Norphlet SD #50, AR, GO 02:00 PM A+ *3.00 Laurel, MS, GO 05:00 PM [Feb. 06] *2.20 Harris Co MUD #382, TX, GO 11:00 AM 25.00 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM AA *6.63 Gatlinburg, TN, GO 10:30 AM 75.27 Univ of Minnesota Regents, MN, RE 11:30 AM 14.15 Univ of Minnesota Regents, MN, RE 11:30 AM A1 *4.64 Cambridge SD, WI, GO 12:00 PM 11.06 Clinton SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM 11.10 Dracut (Town), MA 11:00 AM 10.11 South Windsor (Town), CT 11:00 AM *9.98 Wayzata ISD #284, MN, RE 12:00 PM Aa2 *3.17 Lwr Salford Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM MIG1 70.00 Corning CSD, NY 11:30 AM 4.60 Canadian Co ISD #34, OK, GO 12:45 PM *2.85 Parkway Util Dt, TX, GO 01:00 PM *7.75 Muncie Comm Schs, IN 02:00 PM [Feb. 07] 490.00 Santa Clara County, CA, GO 12:30 PM A1 *6.19 Ashland, OR, GO 01:00 PM A1 11.85 Ashland, OR, GO 01:30 PM 15.27 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 11:30 AM 5.31 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 11:30 AM 19.86 Cedar Grove Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 41.32 Conway SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM 20.11 Fort Mill SD #4, SC, GO 11:00 AM 15.62 Lakeland Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 2.30 Lodi Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 52.67 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 12:00 PM 7.34 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 12:00 PM 36.57 Conway SD #1, AR, GO 02:00 PM *3.42 Pentwater Pub Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Feb. 11] 25.00 Lake Co Forest Pres Dt, IL, GO 10:45 AM *9.57 Cadott Comm SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM 2.26 Farmington ISD #192, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.91 Vicksburg Comm Schs, MI, GO 11:00 AM *3.61 White Cloud Pub Schs, MI, GO 11:30 AM *1.57 Abilene, KS, GO 02:00 PM A+ *3.85 Eagle Grove Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Feb. 12] 335.26 San Francisco Pub Util Comm, CA, RE 11:00 AM 10.60 Clay County, MN, GO 10:00 AM Aa3 20.00 Willamalane Pk & Rec, OR, GO 12:00 PM 4.76 La Crosse, WI, GO 11:00 AM 1.87 La Crosse, WI, GO 11:00 AM 1.90 Morris SD #54, IL, GO 11:00 AM A2 *3.28 Stoughton, WI, RE 11:30 AM *1.32 Dysart, IA, GO 12:00 PM 42.02 Norfolk, VA, RE 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 80.00 Virginia Hsg Dev Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM [Feb. 13] *1.66 Moose Lake, MN, GO 11:00 AM 15.27 St Paul, MN, RE 11:00 AM 219.39 Victor Vly Union HSD, CA, GO 01:00 PM 180.00 Maryland Dept of Transp, MD, RE 11:00 AM AA- *2.37 Brooklyn-Guernsey Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Feb. 14] A1 16.34 Auraria Hgr Educ Ctr, CO, RE 12:00 PM A *1.71 Villisca Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Feb. 19] Aa2 12.40 St Charles, MO, GO 11:00 AM *2.05 West St Paul ISD #197, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Feb. 21] 68.02 Eastern Carver Co ISD #112, MN, GO 11:30 AM [Feb. 25] *5.86 Hugo, MN, GO 11:30 AM [Mar. 04] *7.51 Baldwin City, KS, GO 11:00 AM