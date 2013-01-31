BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
*=BANK QUALIFIED RATING BIDDING MDY/S&P/FITCH ($MIL) ISSUER DEADLINE (EST) [Jan. 31] 8.30 Santa Clara USD, CA, GO 11:35 AM Aa2 20.00 San Juan USD, CA, GO 12:00 PM Aa2 50.00 San Juan USD, CA, GO 12:30 PM Aa1 19.16 Washington County, OR, GO 12:30 PM 18.21 Cayuga County, NY 10:00 AM 1.47 Cayuga County, NY 10:00 AM BBB *3.00 Fort Bend Co MUD #121, TX, GO 11:00 AM Aa1 32.28 Tulsa, OK, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 45.00 Tulsa, OK, GO 11:30 AM AAA *5.20 Bedford (Town), MA, GO 11:00 AM 2.90 Freeport Vlg, NY 11:00 AM 13.97 Ithaca, NY 11:00 AM Aa2 16.99 Ithaca, NY, GO 11:00 AM 6.75 Kentucky Bond Corporation, KY, RE 11:00 AM *3.75 Millburn Twp, NJ 11:00 AM SP-1+ 14.69 Monroe Twp (Middlesex Co), NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 2.13 Northampton, MA 11:00 AM *9.80 Oakland Borough, NJ 11:00 AM MIG1 *5.41 Pittsfield, MA 11:00 AM Aa3 A+ 29.15 Rochester, NY, GO 11:00 AM A+ *9.10 S Worcester Co Reg Voc SD, MA, GO 11:00 AM *1.40 Woodbridge Twp BOE, NJ 11:00 AM AA 28.24 Monroe Twp (Middlesex Co), NJ, GO 11:15 AM Aa3 A+ 67.47 Rochester, NY, GO 11:15 AM *1.45 East Haddam (Town), CT 11:30 AM Aa1 AA+ 32.24 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT, GO 11:30 AM Aa1 AA+ 26.69 Hartford Co Metro Dt, CT, GO 11:30 AM AA- 25.48 Meriden, CT, GO 11:30 AM *3.50 Morristown (Town), NJ 11:30 AM A *4.71 Fowler Pub SD, MI, GO 02:00 PM BBB+ *9.65 Spring Creek Util Dt, TX, GO 03:00 PM [Feb. 04] Aa2 11.00 Eden Prairie ISD #272, MN, GO 11:00 AM *1.13 Estherville, IA, GO 11:00 AM *9.95 La Crosse SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM AAA *4.15 Shoreview, MN, GO 11:00 AM AAA *3.56 Shoreview, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.42 Jordan, MN, GO 11:30 AM *1.14 Jordan, MN, GO 11:30 AM Aa3 15.90 West Fargo, ND, GO 11:30 AM *5.23 Carver County, MN, GO 12:00 PM A- *4.95 Sagemeadow Util Dt, TX, GO 12:00 PM 10.00 Tulsa Co ISD #1, OK, GO 12:00 PM 1.19 Waukee, IA, RE 12:00 PM *8.59 Hendersonville Util Dt, TN, RE 11:15 AM *2.73 West Branch, IA, GO 12:30 PM *3.48 Hampshire Reg SD, MA, GO 12:00 PM *1.36 Goddard, KS, GO 03:00 PM [Feb. 05] *10.00 Crossett SD #52, AR, GO 11:00 AM AA- *3.50 Decatur Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *6.08 St Francis, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 *2.61 St Francis, WI, GO 11:00 AM Aa3 2.56 St Francis, WI, GO 11:00 AM AA- *6.50 Decatur Pk Dt, IL, GO 11:30 AM 22.59 Lexington County, SC, GO 10:30 AM Aaa AAA 137.59 Prince George's County, MD, GO 10:30 AM *1.96 Briarcliff Manor Vlg, NY 11:00 AM *7.36 Carle Place UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM *1.95 Cumberland, WI, GO 12:00 PM *3.44 Cutter Morning Star SD #21, AR, GO 12:00 PM *5.00 Dickinson County, IA, GO 12:00 PM 25.40 Fall River, MA 11:00 AM 11.21 Long Branch, NJ 11:00 AM 12.78 Medford Twp, NJ 11:00 AM *4.00 Norwood (Town), MA 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 186.48 Prince George's County, MD, GO 11:00 AM 40.00 Schenectady County, NY 11:00 AM 1.45 South Huntington UFSD, NY, GO 11:00 AM AA+ 64.90 Suffolk Co Wtr Auth, NY, RE 11:00 AM A3 A 3.36 Sumter Co SD, SC, GO 11:00 AM 20.30 Tarrytowns UFSD, NY 11:00 AM *1.76 Willingboro Twp, NJ 11:00 AM 36.58 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM 1.50 Worcester, MA 11:00 AM A+ *2.16 Isanti, MN, GO 12:30 PM A1 A+ 50.95 Coastal Carolina Univ, SC, RE 12:00 PM *3.44 Norphlet SD #50, AR, GO 02:00 PM A+ *3.00 Laurel, MS, GO 05:00 PM [Feb. 06] *2.20 Harris Co MUD #382, TX, GO 11:00 AM 25.00 Iowa BOR, IA, RE 11:00 AM AA *6.63 Gatlinburg, TN, GO 10:30 AM 75.27 Univ of Minnesota Regents, MN, RE 11:30 AM 14.15 Univ of Minnesota Regents, MN, RE 11:30 AM A1 *4.64 Cambridge SD, WI, GO 12:00 PM 11.06 Clinton SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM 11.10 Dracut (Town), MA 11:00 AM 10.11 South Windsor (Town), CT 11:00 AM *9.98 Wayzata ISD #284, MN, RE 12:00 PM Aa2 *3.17 Lwr Salford Twp, PA, GO 11:15 AM MIG1 70.00 Corning CSD, NY 11:30 AM 4.60 Canadian Co ISD #34, OK, GO 12:45 PM *2.85 Parkway Util Dt, TX, GO 01:00 PM *7.75 Muncie Comm Schs, IN 02:00 PM [Feb. 07] 490.00 Santa Clara County, CA, GO 12:30 PM A1 *6.19 Ashland, OR, GO 01:00 PM A1 11.85 Ashland, OR, GO 01:30 PM 15.27 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 11:30 AM 5.31 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 11:30 AM 19.86 Cedar Grove Twp, NJ, GO 11:00 AM 41.32 Conway SD #1, AR, GO 12:00 PM 20.11 Fort Mill SD #4, SC, GO 11:00 AM 15.62 Lakeland Ctrl SD, NY, GO 11:00 AM 2.30 Lodi Borough, NJ 11:00 AM 52.67 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 12:00 PM 7.34 Wyandotte Co Unified Govt, KS, GO 12:00 PM 36.57 Conway SD #1, AR, GO 02:00 PM *3.42 Pentwater Pub Schs, MI, GO 01:30 PM [Feb. 11] 25.00 Lake Co Forest Pres Dt, IL, GO 10:45 AM *9.57 Cadott Comm SD, WI, GO 11:00 AM 2.26 Farmington ISD #192, MN, GO 11:00 AM *4.91 Vicksburg Comm Schs, MI, GO 11:00 AM *3.61 White Cloud Pub Schs, MI, GO 11:30 AM *1.57 Abilene, KS, GO 02:00 PM A+ *3.85 Eagle Grove Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Feb. 12] 335.26 San Francisco Pub Util Comm, CA, RE 11:00 AM 10.60 Clay County, MN, GO 10:00 AM Aa3 20.00 Willamalane Pk & Rec, OR, GO 12:00 PM 4.76 La Crosse, WI, GO 11:00 AM 1.87 La Crosse, WI, GO 11:00 AM 1.90 Morris SD #54, IL, GO 11:00 AM A2 *3.28 Stoughton, WI, RE 11:30 AM *1.32 Dysart, IA, GO 12:00 PM 42.02 Norfolk, VA, RE 11:00 AM Aaa AAA 80.00 Virginia Hsg Dev Auth, VA, RE 11:00 AM [Feb. 13] *1.66 Moose Lake, MN, GO 11:00 AM 15.27 St Paul, MN, RE 11:00 AM 219.39 Victor Vly Union HSD, CA, GO 01:00 PM 180.00 Maryland Dept of Transp, MD, RE 11:00 AM AA- *2.37 Brooklyn-Guernsey Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Feb. 14] A1 16.34 Auraria Hgr Educ Ctr, CO, RE 12:00 PM A *1.71 Villisca Comm SD, IA, GO 02:30 PM [Feb. 19] Aa2 12.40 St Charles, MO, GO 11:00 AM *2.05 West St Paul ISD #197, MN, GO 11:00 AM [Feb. 21] 68.02 Eastern Carver Co ISD #112, MN, GO 11:30 AM [Feb. 25] *5.86 Hugo, MN, GO 11:30 AM [Mar. 04] *7.51 Baldwin City, KS, GO 11:00 AM
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, suggesting the labor market was losing momentum despite the unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.