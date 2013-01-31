(Adds details)

By Jessica Toonkel and Rick Rothacker

NEW YORK, Jan 31 Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN.N) is in the lead to buy Ally Bank's $122 billion of mortgage servicing rights, three people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The deal is expected to be valued at around $1 billion and could be announced soon, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified because details of the auction are not public.

Ally received five offers for the mortgage servicing rights and the outcome of the auction is not certain, the source said.

While Ocwen is currently the lead bidder, its offer is "neck and neck" with that of another bidder, a second source said.

An Ally spokeswoman declined to comment. A call to Ocwen was not immediately returned.

Auto lender Ally Financial, the parent of Ally Bank, announced in October that it was selling the rights to service $122 billion of mortgages. Such services include collecting payments from borrowers and modifying loans if borrowers fall behind on payments.

Also in October, Ocwen teamed up with Walter Investment Management to buy Ally's mortgage business, Residential Capital LLC, for $3 billion [ID:nL1E8MJI87].

The deal for ResCap is expected to close in the next few weeks, according to the source who said a deal for Ally's MSRs could be announced soon.

ResCap filed for bankruptcy last May in an effort to wipe out legal liabilities from mortgage-backed securities it sold during the housing boom.

In the ResCap deal, Ocwen is taking on ResCap’s servicing business, while Walter is taking its lending and capital markets operations.

Ocwen is already servicing Ally's mortgages through a subservicing contract. Ally's $122 billion of MSRs were not part of the ResCap deal.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York, Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, Editing by Soyoung Kim, John Wallace)

((Jessica.toonkel@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-7882)(Twitter: @jtoonkel)(Reuters Messaging: jessica.toonkel@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: ALLY OCWEN/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.