BNP Paribas buys consumer credit business in Sweden
PARIS, June 1 BNP Paribas Personal Finance has bought SevenDay Finans AB, a Swedish consumer credit business, part of plans to expand in the region in personal finance.
BRUSSELS, June 1 French central bank governor François Villeroy de Galhau backed on Thursday a European Commission proposal to create a euro zone stabilisation fund and later a proper budget, financed through borrowing and managed by a finance minister for the euro zone.