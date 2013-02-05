(Repeats story to additional subscribers)
By Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Obama administration may
soon ask Congress for the power to require more disclosure by
U.S. banks of information about foreign clients' accounts to
those clients' home governments, as part of a crackdown on tax
evasion, sources said on Monday.
In a move facing resistance from some in the U.S. banking
industry, two tax industry sources said the administration was
considering asking Congress in an upcoming White House budget
proposal for the authority to require more disclosure from U.S.
banks.
The information-sharing effort stems from a fight by the
Treasury Department against offshore tax evasion under the
Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, or FATCA, adopted in 2010
and set to begin taking effect at the end of 2013.
At the heart of FATCA is a law requiring more disclosure by
non-U.S. banks of information about Americans' accounts to the
Internal Revenue Service, with the goal of exposing Americans'
efforts to dodge U.S. taxes through secret offshore accounts.
As Treasury has implemented FATCA, some countries - possibly
including France, Germany and China - were said to be driving a
hard bargain. They have been saying that if their banks have to
tell the IRS about Americans' secret accounts, then U.S. banks
should have to reciprocate by disclosing more information about
the U.S. accounts of French, German and Chinese nationals.
"The United States is committed to a policy of transparency
and equivalence, where appropriate, in furtherance of
international cooperation to combat offshore tax evasion," said
a Treasury spokesman, declining to comment more specifically.
The president's next budget plan is expected within weeks.
PUSHBACK ON FATCA
FATCA requires non-U.S. banks, investment funds and other
financial institutions to tell the IRS about accounts held by
Americans with more than $50,000. Foreign firms that ignore the
law could be frozen out of U.S. financial markets.
When FATCA was first approved, many foreign banks complained
that they could not comply without violating their home
countries' financial privacy laws. So Treasury started
negotiating bilateral FATCA agreements with foreign governments
so they could be go-betweens for their banks and the IRS.
Only four bilateral pacts are fully completed, with the
United Kingdom, Denmark, Ireland and Mexico. U.S. Treasury
officials are still negotiating with more than 50 other
countries.
Deals are pending with major trading partners such as
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Canada and the
Netherlands.
China has been publicly dismissive of FATCA, but it is
talking with U.S. officials behind the scenes, sources said.
"The People's Republic of China may be particularly
interested in a reciprocal exchange of FATCA information," said
Karl Egbert, a lawyer with law firm Dechert LLP in Hong Kong.
France and Germany "have been asking for something more like
full reciprocity," said Jonathan Jackel, a lawyer with the law
firm of Burt Staples & Maner LLP in Washington, D.C.
The United States already shares some taxpayer information
with foreign countries with which it has a tax treaty or a
formal information-sharing agreement.
MORE INFORMATION SHARING
The Treasury Department has acknowledged that more
information sharing would be appropriate. The completed FATCA
pacts include commitments "to pursue equivalent levels of
reciprocal automatic exchange in the future," according to an
October 2012 letter from Treasury Assistant Secretary for Tax
Policy Mark Mazur to members of Congress.
The IRS this year started disclosing to some foreign
governments information about bank interest payments earned by
their citizens with U.S. bank accounts. This has raised privacy
concerns, particularly for Mexican nationals.
"We are concerned with Latin American countries like
Mexico," said Fran Mordi, senior tax counsel at the American
Bankers Association. "In the past, U.S. banks didn't report
interest payments to non-resident aliens ... IRS is now saying
you have to report that."
The Texas Bankers Association is considering a lawsuit
against the government to stop accountholder information sharing
with Mexico, said Eric Sandberg, the group's president.
Treasury officials have said Mexico's tax-collecting agency
was carefully vetted and that officials checked with other U.S.
agencies that share sensitive information with Mexico before
agreeing to provide the tax information.
"The United States should be moving toward full
reciprocity," said Georgetown Law School Professor Itai
Grinberg, a former Treasury official, adding it would be "deeply
hypocritical" of the United States to ask for U.S. taxpayer
information "without offering some kind of reciprocity."
