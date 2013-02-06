NEW YORK Feb 6 Brian Murdock, the chief executive of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) unit TD Asset Management, has resigned to return to the United States, a company spokesman said.

Murdock has been replaced by Tim Wiggan, who on Monday took on the new position, the spokesman said.

Wiggan had previously been managing director and co-head of institutional sales at TD Securities' institutional equities business, the spokesman said.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((Jessica.toonkel@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-7882)(Twitter: @jtoonkel)(Reuters Messaging: jessica.toonkel@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: TD MURDOCK/RESIGNS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.