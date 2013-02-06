* Murdock was on recruiters' wishlist for Legg CEO spot

* Murdock to return to the U.S.

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Feb 6 Brian Murdock, the chief executive of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) unit TD Asset Management, has resigned to return to the United States from Canada, a company spokeswoman said.

Murdock, who joined TD as chief executive of TD Asset Management in 2009, has held a number of positions in the asset management industry.

Before joining TD, Murdock was president of New York Life Investment Management. Before that, he held a number of positions at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, including chief operating officer for MLIM Americas.

Earlier this year, executive recruiters named Murdock as a favorite to replace Mark Fetting, who resigned as Legg Mason's (LM.N) chief executive last year. [ID:nL1E8LOMN4]

Joseph Sullivan, Legg's interim CEO, said on the firm's earnings call that the firm expects to announce its new CEO "in-the-not-too-distant future." [ID:nL1N0B11WC]

Executives have said Sullivan appears to have the inside track for the permanent CEO job.

As of late January, Murdock was not in the running for the Legg Mason job, said a person familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity because the comments were not authorized.

A Legg spokeswoman declined to comment. TD declined to comment on whether Murdock has accepted a new position. A call to Murdock was not immediately returned.

Murdock has been replaced by Tim Wiggan, who on Monday took on the new CEO of asset management position, the TD spokeswoman said.

Wiggan had previously been managing director and co-head of institutional sales at TD Securities' institutional equities business, the spokeswoman said.

TD Asset Management has C$207 billion ($208 billion) in assets under management.

