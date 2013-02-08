* WHAT: America Movil Q4 results

* WHEN: Tuesday Feb. 12 after the market close

* POLL: Net profit of 24.131 billion pesos

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 Latin America's biggest telecommunications company, America Movil, will report next week a strong rise in fourth-quarter profit, according to a Reuters survey.

The mobile phone company, owned by the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, will report a profit of 24.131 billion pesos ($1.85 billion) for the October-December period, an increase of 48 percent from the same quarter in 2011.

That jump in quarterly profit in part is due to a sharp foreign exchange loss in the 2011 fourth quarter, analysts said.

America Movil, which operates in 18 countries, mostly in Latin America, will gain 5.6 million new mobile subscribers in the quarter and 1.6 million fixed-line subscribers for its telephone, internet and pay-TV services, according to the Reuters survey of five analysts.

Following is a table with expected results, all figures in pesos.

Oct-Dec 2012 Oct-Dec 2011 Revenue 197.319 181.963 EBITDA 65.664 64.549 Operating 40.192 38.329 profit Net profit 24.131 16.278

($1 = 12.8704 pesos at end December)

(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)

