By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Congress has veered off course on housing finance reform. Republicans, leading the cause, have taken aim at the Federal Housing Administration. Their complaints have merit, as the mortgage insurer could need a $16 billion bailout. But fixating on the agency, and putting Democrats on the defensive, risks stalling the more essential overhaul of Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB. A broader approach would fix all three.

Few doubt that the FHA is in trouble. Its mortgage insurance fund is $16 billion in the red. Much of that was incurred by doing the dirty, but necessary, work of trying to keep access to mortgage credit open during and after the crisis.

The agency has tightened its lending standards at times; it imposed higher insurance premiums and stricter loan requirements last month, for example. But that won't repair the damage – or satisfy concerned Republicans, who want to investigate the agency's woes.

That sounds sensible, but expending too much time and energy on it will divert their gaze from a far graver problem: Fannie and Freddie. Rescuing these two has cost taxpayers $188 billion, but Congress has yet to devise a concrete plan to wind them down.

This year would be an opportune time to change that. Regulators are set to finalize a number of mortgage rules and the housing market is recovering. Unveiling how the financial infrastructure for buying property will change would be a welcome addition.

Yet Congress's window of opportunity to do so now is closing. By late fall, lawmakers will enter re-election campaign mode for 2014 midterms. Strip out summer and other breaks, and that leaves lawmakers with little time. To make matters worse, the housing recovery has pushed Fannie and Freddie into the black, making the duo a profit center for deficit-stricken Uncle Sam.

Democrats are hardly helping: they're much less inclined to put reforming Frannie on the agenda and are defensive about the GOP's approach to the FHA.

Both parties would do better to focus on a broader housing reform bill that puts Frannie front and center while encompassing the FHA. A fix that prevents these agencies from playing another big role in any future housing boom and bust should trump political posturing.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The U.S. House Financial Services Committee held the first in a series of hearings on the Federal Housing Administration on Feb. 6. The event explored what role the FHA should play in housing finance. The FHA has traditionally existed to provide mortgage insurance to Americans just beyond the threshold of creditworthiness. But during and after the crisis it was relied upon more than usual to back home loans, since the private market was frozen. Borrowers who benefit from its guarantees generally have low down-payments and tarnished credit scores.

- The FHA has come under fire recently because its losses have eaten away at its capital base. It could soon need a bailout from the government. At present its insurance fund faces a projected $16.3 billion shortfall. Currently, the FHA insures about 1.2 million mortgages, accounting for about 15 percent of all U.S. home loans.

