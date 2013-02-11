(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Daniel Indiviglio
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Congress has
veered off course on housing finance reform. Republicans,
leading the cause, have taken aim at the Federal Housing
Administration. Their complaints have merit, as the mortgage
insurer could need a $16 billion bailout. But fixating on the
agency, and putting Democrats on the defensive, risks stalling
the more essential overhaul of Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie
Mac FMCC.OB. A broader approach would fix all three.
Few doubt that the FHA is in trouble. Its mortgage insurance
fund is $16 billion in the red. Much of that was incurred by
doing the dirty, but necessary, work of trying to keep access to
mortgage credit open during and after the crisis.
The agency has tightened its lending standards at times; it
imposed higher insurance premiums and stricter loan requirements
last month, for example. But that won't repair the damage – or
satisfy concerned Republicans, who want to investigate the
agency's woes.
That sounds sensible, but expending too much time and energy
on it will divert their gaze from a far graver problem: Fannie
and Freddie. Rescuing these two has cost taxpayers $188 billion,
but Congress has yet to devise a concrete plan to wind them
down.
This year would be an opportune time to change that.
Regulators are set to finalize a number of mortgage rules and
the housing market is recovering. Unveiling how the financial
infrastructure for buying property will change would be a
welcome addition.
Yet Congress's window of opportunity to do so now is
closing. By late fall, lawmakers will enter re-election campaign
mode for 2014 midterms. Strip out summer and other breaks, and
that leaves lawmakers with little time. To make matters worse,
the housing recovery has pushed Fannie and Freddie into the
black, making the duo a profit center for deficit-stricken Uncle
Sam.
Democrats are hardly helping: they're much less inclined to
put reforming Frannie on the agenda and are defensive about the
GOP's approach to the FHA.
Both parties would do better to focus on a broader housing
reform bill that puts Frannie front and center while
encompassing the FHA. A fix that prevents these agencies from
playing another big role in any future housing boom and bust
should trump political posturing.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The U.S. House Financial Services Committee held the first
in a series of hearings on the Federal Housing Administration on
Feb. 6. The event explored what role the FHA should play in
housing finance. The FHA has traditionally existed to provide
mortgage insurance to Americans just beyond the threshold of
creditworthiness. But during and after the crisis it was relied
upon more than usual to back home loans, since the private
market was frozen. Borrowers who benefit from its guarantees
generally have low down-payments and tarnished credit scores.
- The FHA has come under fire recently because its losses
have eaten away at its capital base. It could soon need a
bailout from the government. At present its insurance fund faces
a projected $16.3 billion shortfall. Currently, the FHA insures
about 1.2 million mortgages, accounting for about 15 percent of
all U.S. home loans.
- Reuters: Lawmakers draw battle lines on FHA housing
finance agency [ID:nL1N0B5F2I]
(Editing by Antony Currie and Martin Langfield)
daniel.indiviglio@thomsonreuters.com
daniel.indiviglio.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
