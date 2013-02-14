BOSTON Feb 14 Fidelity Investments, the largest U.S. money market fund provider, said on Thursday that if any further reform in the industry were to take place, it should be limited to institutional prime funds.

"Any reforms that regulators determine to implement should be limited to prime (money market funds) purchased primarily by institutional investors," Fidelity said in a letter to the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

"The concerns that the FSOC has identified regarding susceptibility to runs do not apply to all types of (money market funds) and, therefore, there is no justification for further reforms to Treasury, government, tax exempt, or retail prime (money market funds)," Fidelity said.

Boston-based Fidelity had $430 billion in money market fund assets under management at the end of 2012. That was 16 percent of the money fund assets in the United States and more than 9 percent worldwide.

