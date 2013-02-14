(Adds analyst comment, share price update)
NEW YORK Feb 14 Shares in rural telecom service
provider CenturyLink Inc (CTL.N) fell sharply on Thursday after
the company said it was cutting its dividend by 25 percent and
posted weaker than expected quarterly results.
The news also drove shares of another rural provider
Windstream Corp (WIN.O) down 7.4 percent in sympathy.
Investors in traditional telephone companies are typically
attracted to them because of their tendency to pay dividends but
people have been disconnecting home phones in favor of
cellphones, Internet and cable provider services.
Several analysts cut their ratings for CenturyLink stock
after the company announced a buyback program and a plan to use
cash to pay off debt instead of the higher dividend payment.
Macquarie Securities analyst Kevin Smithen downgraded the
stock to "underperform" after the company said it would cut its
quarterly dividend to 54 cents from 72.5 cents while it promised
to buy back $2 billion of shares by Feb. 13, 2015.
Smithen said that higher than expected capital spending
guidance and weaker than expected earnings targets "added to the
pain felt by income and yield investors."
Another analyst Donna Jaegers of D.A. Davidson also
downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral."
"Management’s surprise dividend cut contradicts its rosy
outlook for revenues and reflects the downward course of longer
term cash flow, and the need to continue to invest $2.8-$3
billion per year to try to defend its shrinking wireline
franchises," Jaegers said in a research note.
Nomura analyst Mike McCormack downgraded the stock to
"reduce" from "buy", noting that CenturyLink's home phone and
internet business is under pressure as is enterprise and
wholesale revenue.
"With a limited fiber-based consumer business, the company
is likely to come under increasing pressure from competitors as
speed demands increase," McCormack said. "Like peers,
CenturyLink is facing an enterprise and wholesale revenue
growth headwind that we expect to continue for the foreseeable
future."
McCormack said Windstream may have to follow CenturyLink's
footsteps by cutting its dividend. However, Jaegers said she
expects Windstream to keep its dividend intact.
Ratings agency Fitch downgraded its credit rating for the
company after the dividend news. CenturyLink also announced
quarterly earnings and revenue that were lower than Wall Street
expected. [ID:nL4N0BD77P]
On top of the dividend cut, the Communications Workers of
America labor union said its board authorized it to set a strike
date for 13,000 CenturyLink workers, from the former Qwest
Communications, out of its 46,500 work force.
CWA, which has been negotiating for a new contract since
August, said had yet to set a date for a strike.
CenturyLink shares closed down $9.42 or 22.59 percent to
$32.27 on the New York Stock Exchange after the news.
