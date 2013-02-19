* WHAT: BTG Pactual Group fourth-quarter earnings

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 BTG Pactual Group (BBTG11.SA) will likely post weak fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday as flagging revenue from advisory work and securities trading offset efforts by Brazil's largest independent investment bank to put a lid on banker bonuses, a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts showed.

A sagging deal flow for mergers and acquisitions, bond and equity sales in Brazil in the quarter hurt BTG Pactual's revenue but helped keep compensation expenses in check. Revenue from sales and trading fell for the second quarter in three, the poll found.

As market conditions remain challenging in Brazil, Chief Executive André Esteves has moved to gradually expand BTG Pactual's market share in brokerage and investment banking services across Latin America while rolling out more credit to companies in the region. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings late on Tuesday.

BTG Pactual likely earned net income of 677.5 million reais

($345 million) in the fourth quarter, 14.6 percent down from 793 million reais in the prior three months, according to the average estimates of five analysts. Profit slumped 35.7 percent from 1.054 billion reais a year earlier, according to the poll.

"We do not expect the fourth quarter of 2012 to be a dazzling quarter For BTG Pactual," said Carlos Firetti, head of equity research at Bradesco BBI. "In fact, we expect it to be the weakest quarter of the year."

Net revenue fell 19.7 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to 1.35 billion reais after investment-banking fees plummeted over 40 percent, sales and trading income fell about 8 percent and income from principal investments sank almost 40 percent.

In the case of principal investments - or income from investing the bank's own money on hedge funds, buyouts and real estate, income suffered after BTG Pactual failed to divest stakes in any of its holdings, the analysts said.

Esteves, 44, is steering the bank through turbulent times in Brazil's capital markets by keeping a lid on expenses while using the bank's expertise to win more investment-banking mandates and increasing bets in risky investments such as U.S. real estate.

Concerns about a flagging economy and a state cap on investment returns in certain sectors dragged merger and acquisition activity in Brazil down to a three-year low last year, but bankers have expressed confidence that a revival is brewing. Still, BTG Pactual topped Thomson Reuters ranking in number of deals advised with 74 last year. [ID:nL1E8NR46U]

Asset management, corporate lending and interest and other, among revenue lines, presented quarter-on-quarter increases, the poll showed.

Payroll expenses probably slid 20 percent in the quarter, reflecting lower bonus after fees from debt and equity sales and M&A deals slumped. Yet, sales, general and administrative expenses rose slightly in the quarter, the poll found.

One aspect that might catch the eye of investors in the quarter is profitability as measured by return on equity, analysts in the poll said. Annualized return on equity sank to 20.6 percent, the third straight quarter of declines.

In addition, investors will stay attentive to the quarterly performance of value-at-risk, or how much BTG Pactual traders might lose in one day. VaR, as the gauge is known, fell to 88 million reais in the third quarter.

($1 = 1.96 Brazilian reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

