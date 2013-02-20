(Adds details, updates stock prices)

MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Shares in Santander Mexico dropped 5 percent on Wednesday after investment bank Morgan Stanley lowered its recommendation on the bank's bonds following a sharp drop in fourth-quarter net profit.

Morgan Stanley reduced its rating to "overweight" from "neutral" and lowered its target price for Santander Mexico's American Depositary Receipts to $16 from $18.

"4Q12 results raise questions about (Santander Mexico's) recurring earnings in 2013-14," Morgan Stanley said in the report.

Shares of the Spanish lender's Mexican unit (SANMEXB.MX) fell 5.46 percent to 36.33 pesos on volume of 1.65 million shares.

The ADRs (BSMX.N) were down 6 percent at $14.24 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Santander Mexico posted net profit of 3.31 billion pesos

($257.17 million) in the fourth quarter, down 57 percent from the same period in 2011, the bank said on Monday.

The Mexican arm of Santander, which listed 25 percent of its shares in a record offering on Mexico's stock exchange in September, said the results were hit by provisions stemming from project financing, a fine linked to its mortgage portfolio and other costs. [ID:nL1N0BJ0KG]

"Even excluding non-recurring items, the earnings run-rate is significantly below the pre-IPO level," Morgan Stanley added.

The Mexican unit accounts for 12 percent of Santander's earnings, a warning sign for some investors, analysts said.

"As an investor you see the risk that they will take flows from Mexico to support Santander Spain," said Jorge Nevid, chief trader at Accival in Mexico City.

Most of Santander's earnings come from Brazil at 26 percent, followed by Spain with 15 percent and the United Kingdom with 13 percent.

On Tuesday, directors of the group emphasized in conferences and interviews that by eliminating non-recurring items, earnings in the October-December period grew 16 percent annually.

