By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - JPMorgan's (JPM.N) coming mortgage deal embodies the U.S. housing finance quagmire. The bank is looking to sell its first home-loan bond without government backing since the financial crisis. That hints at a belief in this part of the securitization market among both lenders and investors. But until housing finance rules are clarified and Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac's FMCC.OB funding advantage is withdrawn, these deals will remain rare.

If the handful of other recent deals from Redwood Trust (RWT.N) and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX are any indication, JPMorgan should have little trouble selling the paper. With interest rates so low, bondholders are desperate to find extra juice – and those focusing on mortgages aren't getting much return from securitizations using government-backed home loans. On top of that, the few private-label deals that have come to market are packed with good loans and a far bigger buffer against losses than before the crisis.

So far, some $12 billion of these deals have been sold in the past two years. That, though, is barely a speck compared to the $1.7 trillion MBS market. Last year, agency bonds accounted for 99.3 percent of all mortgage bonds, according to Freddie Mac.

It is significant that the investment bank allied with one of the nation’s top-four mortgage lenders is dipping its toes back in the private-label pond. That gives hope that major players still think there is a role for securitization to play in financing home loans without state aid.

For now, though, it’s unlikely to herald a slew of similar deals. For starters, the economics still don't work. Frannie still have a distinct advantage both in the cost of their capital and in what they charge for their services - especially the guarantee fee. That effectively prices private capital out of the market.

In addition, several crucial rules remain uncertain, such as which mortgage loans will and won’t require lenders to hold skin in the game and what effect changes to bank capital requirements will have. The JPMorgan deal is a handy reminder that private-label securitization is not completely dead. But until Washington acts, taxpayers remain on the hook for the mortgage market.

CONTEXT NEWS

- JPMorgan is marketing its first mortgage-backed security deal without government backing since the financial crisis, a source familiar with the transaction said. If successful, the bank would become the third firm to structure a so-called private-label securitization backed by home loans since the market seized up in 2008. Those other deals, issued by Redwood Trust and Credit Suisse, contained so-called jumbo loans, which are too large to be either bought or guaranteed by home loan agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

- Bloomberg News: JPMorgan said to seek first sale of mortgage bonds since crisis link.reuters.com/gew26t

(Editing by Antony Currie and Martin Langfield)

