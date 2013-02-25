(Repeats story first published on Sunday)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 24 Dire warnings from
Washington about a "cyber Pearl Harbor" envision a single
surprise strike from a formidable enemy that could destroy power
plants nationwide, disable the financial system or cripple the
U.S. government.
But those on the front lines say it isn't all about
protecting U.S. government and corporate networks from a single
sudden attack. They report fending off many intrusions at once
from perhaps dozens of countries, plus well-funded electronic
guerrillas and skilled criminals.
Security officers and their consultants say they are
overwhelmed. The attacks are not only from China, which
Washington has long accused of spying on U.S. companies, many
emanate from Russia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and
Western countries. Perpetrators range from elite military units
to organized criminal rings to activist teenagers.
"They outspend us and they outman us in almost every way,"
said Dell Inc's DELL.O chief security officer, John McClurg.
"I don't recall, in my adult life, a more challenging time."
The big fear is that one day a major company or government
agency will face a severe and very costly disruption to their
business when hackers steal or damage critical data, sabotage
infrastructure or destroy consumers' confidence in the safety of
their information.
Elite security firm Mandiant Corp on Monday published a
74-page report that accused a unit of the Chinese army of
stealing data from more than 100 companies. While China
immediately denied the allegations, Mandiant and other security
experts say the hacker group is just one of more than 20 with
origins in China.
Chinese hackers tend to take aim at the largest corporations
and most innovative technology companies, using trick emails
that appear to come from trusted colleagues but bear attachments
tainted with viruses, spyware and other malicious software,
according to Western cyber investigators.
Eastern European criminal rings, meanwhile, use "drive-by
downloads" to corrupt popular websites, such as NBC.com last
week, to infect visitors. Though the malicious programs vary,
they often include software for recording keystrokes as computer
users enter financial account passwords.
Others getting into the game include activists in the style
of the loosely associated group known as Anonymous, who favor
denial-of-service attacks that temporarily block websites from
view and automated searches for common vulnerabilities that give
them a way in to access to corporate information.
An increasing number of countries are sponsoring cyber
weapons and electronic spying programs, law enforcement
officials said. The reported involvement of the United States in
the production of electronic worms including Stuxnet, which hurt
Iran's uranium enrichment program, is viewed as among the most
successful.
Iran has also been blamed for a series of unusually
effective denial-of-service attacks against major U.S. banks in
the past six months that blocked their online banking sites.
Iran is suspected of penetrating at least one U.S. oil company,
two people familiar with the ongoing investigation told Reuters.
"There is a battle looming in any direction you look," said
Jeff Moss, the chief information security officer of ICANN, a
group that manages some of the Internet's key infrastructure.
"Everybody's personal objectives go by the wayside when
there is just fire after fire," said Moss, who also advises the
U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
HUNDREDS OF CASES UNREPORTED
Industry veterans say the growth in the number of hackers,
the software tools available to them, and the thriving economic
underground serving them have made any computer network
connected to the Internet impossible to defend flawlessly.
"Your average operational security engineer feels somewhat
under siege," said Bruce Murphy, a Deloitte & Touche LLP
principal who studies the security workforce. "It feels like
Sisyphus rolling a rock up the hill, and the hill keeps getting
steeper."
In the same month that President Barack Obama decried
enemies "seeking the ability to sabotage our power grids, our
financial institutions, our air traffic control systems," cyber
attacks on some prominent U.S. companies were reported.
Three leading U.S. newspapers, Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Facebook
Inc (FB.O), Twitter and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) all admitted in
February they had been hacked. The malicious software inserted
on employee computers at the technology companies has been
detected at hundreds of other firms that have chosen to keep
silent about the incidents, two people familiar with the case
told Reuters.
"I don't remember a time when so many companies have been so
visibly 'owned' and were so ill-equipped," said Adam O'Donnell,
an executive at security firm Sourcefire FIRE.O Inc, using the
hacker slang for unauthorized control.
Far from being hyped, cyber intrusions remain so
under-disclosed — for fear leaks about the attacks will spook
investors — that the new head of the FBI's cyber crime effort,
Executive Assistant Director Richard McFeely, said the secrecy
has become a major challenge.
"Our biggest issue right now is getting the private sector
to a comfort level where they can report anomalies, malware,
incidences within their networks," McFeely said. "It has been
very difficult with a lot of major companies to get them to
cooperate fully."
McFeely said the FBI plans to open a repository of malicious
software to encourage information sharing among companies in the
same industry. Obama also recently issued an executive order on
cyber security that encourages cooperation.
The former head of the National Security Agency, Michael
Hayden, supports the use of trade and diplomatic channels to
pressure hacking nations, as called for under a new White House
strategy that was announced on Wednesday. [ID:nL1N0BK5CR]
"The Chinese, with some legitimacy, will say 'You spy on
us.' And as former director of the NSA I'll say, 'Yeah, and
we're better at it than you are," said Hayden, now a principal
at security consultant Chertoff Group.
He said what worries him the most is Chinese presence on
networks that have no espionage value, such as systems that run
infrastructure like energy and water plants. "There's no
intellectual property to be pilfered there, no trade secrets, no
negotiating positions. So that makes you frightened because it
seems to be attack preparation," Hayden said.
Amid the rising angst, many of the top professionals in the
field will convene in San Francisco on Monday for the best-known
U.S. security industry conference, named after host company and
EMC EMC.N Corp unit RSA.
Several experts said they were convinced that companies are
spending money on the wrong stuff, such as antivirus
subscriptions that cannot recognize new or targeted attacks.
RSA Executive Chairman Art Coviello and Francis deSouza,
head of products at top vendor Symantec Corp (SYMC.O), both said
they will give keynote speeches calling for a focus on more
sophisticated analytical tools that look for unusual behavior on
the network — which sounds expensive.
Others urge a more basic approach of limiting users'
computer privileges, rapidly installing software updates, and
allowing only trusted programs to function.
Some security companies are starting over with new designs,
such as forcing all of their customers' programs to run on
walled-off virtual machines.
With such divergent views, so much money at stake, and so
many problems, there are perhaps just two areas of agreement.
Most people in the industry and government believe things
will get worse. Coviello, for his part, predicted that a
first-of-its kind - but relatively simple - virus that deleted
all data on tens of thousands of PCs at Saudi Arabia's national
oil company last year is a harbinger of what will come.
And most say that the increased mainstream attention on
cyber security, even if it fixes uncomfortably on the industry's
failings and tenacious adversaries, will help drive a
desperately needed debate about what do to internationally and
at home.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco; Additional
reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Deborah Charles in
Washington; Editing by Tiffany Wu and Jackie Frank)
((joseph.menn@thomsonreuters.com)(+1-415-819-0026))
Keywords: CYBERSECURITY BATTLE/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.