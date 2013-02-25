(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Antony Currie

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UK authorities and the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) may be about to do the right thing for Citizens. The British government, which owns 81 percent of RBS, wants to sell the lender's U.S. retail arm, Citizens Bank. Stephen Hester, the group's chief executive, prefers keeping the profitable subsidiary in-house. An initial public offering of Citizens is a compromise both should be satisfied with.

Selling the unit outright would be a tough proposition. On the face of it, there are rivals which could be interested, including BB&T (BBT.N), Fifth Third (FITB.O), PNC (PNC.N), US Bancorp (USB.N) and Canada's TD Bank (TD.TO). Most should be able to strip out around $1.2 billion of costs – a third of Citizens' annual expenses. That would have a present value of around $7.5 billion to the buyer.

But there are a lot of hurdles. A deal would probably force the winning bidder to dilute its own investors by issuing stock, whereas the UK would want to be paid in cash. And shareholders prefer their banks to take over rivals on the cheap, which would not sit well with RBS's masters. Finally, a size-conscious Federal Reserve may not be keen to see a regional bank add another $130 billion to its balance sheet.

That's why selling a slice of Citizens to the public makes sense. An IPO would bypass these concerns and assure the UK's taxpayers that RBS is at least trying to raise capital. With an estimated 7 percent Basel III ratio, the bank has one of the thinnest capital bases among European banks, according to Credit Suisse.

Moreover, offering up to a quarter of Citizens to the public would still leave RBS able to book its U.S. bank's earnings as its own. That's important because it accounts for around 10 percent of pre-provision income for the entire group – and up to a fifth of earnings by 2015. RBS could do with hanging onto that profit for a while.

A gradual exit would also give Citizens time to improve on the annualized return on equity of just 8.1 percent that it managed in the first nine months of 2012. Pushing that into healthier territory could justify a premium valuation for Citizens of perhaps 1.3 times tangible book value – equating to around $15 billion. For RBS and the UK, that would be worth waiting for.

