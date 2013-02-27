NEW YORK Feb 27 Bill Gross, founder and co-chief investment of investment giant PIMCO, told investors in a monthly letter on Wednesday they should expect lower returns from high-yield corporate bonds.

Gross, whose Pacific Investment Management Co runs the world's largest bond fund, said that corporate credit and high-yield bonds are "somewhat exuberantly and irrationally priced."

"On a scale of 1-10 measuring asset price 'irrationality,' we are probably at a 6 and moving in an upward direction," Gross wrote.

Gross said that high-yield bonds with current interest rates of 5 to 6 percent are likely to realize returns of just 3 to 4 percent.

Gross added that the Federal Reserve's bond-buying, known as quantitative easing, has "unduly influenced" returns from both high-yield bonds and stocks.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

