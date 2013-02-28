(Updates late Wednesday story with share reaction, analyst
comment, background, changes date)
* Bids from KKR, DirecTV below Vivendi's asking price tag
* Vivendi shares close steady after initial 1.3 percent fall
* Source says Vivendi 'not in rush' to sell Brazil's GVT
* French company is looking to focus more on media assets
By Sophie Sassard and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
LONDON/SAO PAULO, Feb 28 France's Vivendi SA
(VIV.PA) could put the sale of its Brazilian phone and broadband
Internet company GVT SA on hold as bids are coming short of the
asking price of 7 billion euros to 8 billion euros, two sources
familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Only two bidders remain in the auction process, the sources
said. DirecTV DTV.O, the largest U.S. satellite-television
provider, is offering 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion) for GVT, a
first source said. DirecTV is offering to pay two-thirds of that
amount in cash and the rest in stock, the source added.
A consortium of buyout firms led by KKR & Co (KKR.N) is
offering up to 5 billion euros for GVT, both sources said. BTG
Pactual Group (BBTG11.SA), which was also looking at the
company, has pulled out of the auction, the second source said.
That same source noted that Vivendi would be inclined to
stop the process unless the offer is raised closer to the asking
price. "Vivendi is not in a rush to sell," the source said.
Bankers and analysts were split over the outcome of the
sale, with some saying Vivendi will resist selling GVT at a low
price, while others bet it will give in to pressure and agree to
a sale of the Brazilian company ahead of its April 30
shareholder meeting in Paris.
Shares of Vivendi fell as much as 1.3 percent in early
trading on Thursday on concern the sale process could be pulled.
But shares recouped losses in afternoon trading to close up 0.06
percent at 16.12 euros.
Vivendi decided to put GVT on the block last summer as it
undertakes a review of its portfolio of businesses in mobile
telephony, video games and music. Europe's largest media and
telecommunications conglomerate is also seeking a buyer for its
controlling stake in Maroc Telecom (IAM.CS).
A final decision on the GVT auction has not yet been made,
the second source added.
"Should the disposal process disappoint, we expect investor
focus to switch back to weak earnings momentum and limited
credit rating headroom," UBS Securities analyst Polo Tang wrote
in a client note. "Hopes of a GVT sale have pushed Vivendi
shares higher in recent days and an end to the sale process is
likely to disappoint."
TOO PRICEY?
Calls to a Paris-based Vivendi spokesman seeking a comment
were not immediately answered. Spokespeople for DirecTV and KKR
could not be immediately reached for a comment.
GVT has been a major driver of Vivendi's growth in recent
years, but the price tag set for the unit could prove to have
been too ambitious.
At the asking price tag, GVT would be valued at a little
less than nine times 2013 estimated earnings, well above the
average six times valuation for Grupo Oi SA (OIBR3.SA), America
Movil SAB (AMXL.MX) and three more Latin American telecom peers,
according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
Vivendi is looking to scale back its presence in
telecommunications to focus more on its media assets, in a bid
to boost its sagging share price. The company is penalized by a
conglomerate discount, meaning investors undervalue it as a
whole because of the wide range of its subsidiaries. Shares in
Vivendi have lost about two-fifths of their value in the past
five years.
A purchase price of at least 7 billion euros would be more
than twice the roughly 3 billion euros Vivendi paid in 2009 for
GVT, an alternative provider of fixed telephone, broadband, and
TV services in 120 Brazilian cities.
The unit, bankrolled with 2 billion euros from Vivendi, has
spent heavily to build its high-speed fiber broadband network.
($1 = 0.76 euros)
(Editing by Andrew Hay)
((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-11-5644-7714)(Reuters
Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: GVT BRAZIL/VIVENDI
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.