ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- VIRGINIA HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 400,547 Aa1/AA+/ AUTHORITY, VIRGINIA 03/04 HOMEOWNERSHIP MORTGAGE BONDS ***********TAXABLE***************** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2042 Day of Sale: 03/06 STATE OF CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 400,000 Aa3/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/04 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: 200MM Floating Rate Notes 2014-23 200MM GO Bonds 2024-33 ROP 3/5 Day of Sale: 03/06 MARYLAND HEALTH AND HIGHER WEEK OF 356,705 A2/A-/A EDUCATION FACILITIES AUTHORITY 03/04 UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICAL SYSTEM ISSUE $241,755M REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013A $114,950M REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 286,515 Aa1/AA/AA+ CALIFORNIA 03/04 TAXABLE FIXED RATE NOTES MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/05 UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS WEEK OF 270,130 Aa2/AA-/AA BUILDING AUTHORITY PROJECT REVENUE 03/04 BONDS $198,385 SENIOR SERIES 2013-1 $ 71,745M SENIOR SERIES 2013-2 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York FULTON COUNTY (GEORGIA) WEEK OF 219,800 Aa3/AA-/AA- WATER AND SEWERAGE REVENUE 03/04 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York STATE OF NEVADA WEEK OF 200,195 // GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) 03/04 BONDS $98,815M CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013D-1 $64,975M CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013E (TAXABLE) $12,110M NATURAL RESOURCES REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013F-1 $ 3,590M OPEN SPACE, PARKS AND CULTURAL RESOURCES REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013G $20,704M OPEN SPACE, PARKS AND NATURAL RESOURCES REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013H-1 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES 2013H-1 AA2/AA/AA+ MASSACHUSETTS HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 149,165 // AGENCY 03/04 SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 163 (AMT) SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 164 (NON-AMT) SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 165 (NON-AMT) SINGLE FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS SERIES 168 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: SERIES 168 AA2/AA MARTIN COUNTY INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 127,790 Ba1/BB/ DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY INDUSTRIAL 03/04 DEVELOPMENT REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (INDIANTOWN CONGENERATION, L.P. PROJECT), SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York ECTOR COUNTY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 117,940 // DISTRICT 03/04 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 03/06 ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 100,000 // AUTHORITY 03/04 HOUSING REVENUE BONDS $65,000,000 SERIES 2013A $35,000,000 SERIES 2013B FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago Day of Sale: 03/06 CITY OF HENDERSON, NEVADA WEEK OF 83,340 Aa2/AA/NR $17,925M GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/04 (LIMITED TAX) SEWER REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A $38,670M GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013B $26,745M GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) VARIOUS PURPOSE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013C MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York ADAMS COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 14 WEEK OF 64,000 Aa2// REFUNDING GENERAL OBLIGATION, 03/04 COLORADO MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver SERIAL: 2013-2031 Day of Sale: 03/06 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 60,885 Aa2//AA DISTRICT, TEXAS (TAXABLE) 03/04 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2032 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA WEEK OF 53,000 Aa3/AA/ WATER AND SEWER (REFUNDING) 03/04 MGR: Merchants National Bank & Trust Co., Indianapolis REMARK: 2014-2023 (1MM-1.5MM) 2026-2032 (5.7MM-7.25MM) PIKEVILLE, KENTUCKY WEEK OF 45,000 // HOSPITAL IMPROVEMENT REVENUE 03/04 BOND ANTICIPATION NOTES MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis TERM: 2014 REMARK: MIG-1//(A3//) Day of Sale: 03/06 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 44,510 Aa2//AA DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/04 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2031 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM HUTTO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 42,560 NR/AAA/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 03/04 SERIES 2013 MGR: Hutchinson, Shockey, Erley & Co., Chicago INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: A Day of Sale: 03/05 CITY OF ATLANTIC BEACH, FLORIDA WEEK OF 41,545 //BBB HEALTH CARE FACILITIES REVENUE & 03/04 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Ziegler, Chicago Day of Sale: 03/05 CITY OF PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND WEEK OF 40,000 Baa1/BBB/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/04 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 03/05 SAN YSIDRO HEALTH MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 38,000 NR/A/ FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 03/04 CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 INSURANCE: CAL-MORTGAGE LOAN INSURANCE Day of Sale: 03/06 CITY OF JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY WEEK OF 36,715 A2// GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/04 ************TAXABLE************* MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: 2 SERIES Day of Sale: 03/05 HUMBLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 32,140 Aaa/AAA/ TEXAS 03/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2024 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: AA2/AA- (NON-PSF) Day of Sale: 03/04 REDONDO BEACH UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 31,800 // DISTRICT 2003 03/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/07 UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA GENERAL WEEK OF 31,545 Aa2/AA-/ REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS 03/04 2013 SERIES S MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York Day of Sale: 03/05 COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF WEEK OF 31,500 // TRANSPORTATION RANS REVENUE BONDS 03/04 COLORADO MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2016 Day of Sale: 03/07 CITY OF PORTLAND, MAINE WEEK OF 26,390 Baa1/BBB+/ GENERAL AIRPORT REVENUE REFUNDING 03/04 BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2013-2032 Day of Sale: 03/05 COUNTY OF UNION, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 25,495 Aa2/AA-/AA LIMITED OBLIGATION BONDS 03/04 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2017-2031 EWING TOWNSHIP BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 19,490 /AA-/ MERCER COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 03/04 SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS, 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/07 GUADALUPE-BLANCO RIVER AUTHORITY DAILY 18,930 A1/AA-/ TEXAS (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS) CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 IH 35 TREATED WATER DELIVERY SYSTEM PROJECT MGR: BOSC, Inc., Oklahoma City SERIAL: 2013-2037 MARLBORO TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 18,700 /AA+/ EDUCATION 03/04 MONMOUTH COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/05 BUILD NEW YORK CITY RESOURCES WEEK OF 17,850 NR/NR/NR CORPORATION 03/04 REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: TD Securities (USA) LLC, New York TERM: 2023, 2033, 2043 LEAGUE CITY GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 14,455 Aa2/AA/ REFUNDING BONDS 03/04 TEXAS MGR: Southwest Securities, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 03/05 MAUMEE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, OHIO WEEK OF 14,370 /AA-/ VARIOUS PURPOSE BONDS, LUCAS COUNTY 03/04 CONSISTING OF: $1,200M SERIES A $ 8,249 SERIES B - REFUNDING BONDS $4,915M SERIES C - TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/07 WELLSVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 13,960 NR// NEW YORK 03/04 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York TERM: 2023 Day of Sale: 03/06 MATANUSKA-SUSITNA BOROUGH, ALASKA WEEK OF 13,105 A2/AA+/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 03/04 2013 SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/05 CITY OF RICHLAND, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 11,925 // LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/04 $9,695,000 SERIES 2013A $2,230,000 SERIES 2013B TAXABLE MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: Series A Due: 12/1/16 - 12/1/37 Series B Due: 12/1/13 - 12/1/29 Day of Sale: 03/06 CITY OF WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 11,895 Aa2/AA/ LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND 03/04 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2026 PARKLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ LEHIGH COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2029 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/04 LANCASTER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,975 // DISTRICT 03/04 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2014-2035 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 03/05 NORTHWEST PARKWAY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 8,500 /A+/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/04 CITY OF BETHLEHEM WEEK OF 8,300 /AA-/ LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES, 03/04 PENNSYLVANIA FEDERALLY TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 2013 B MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/05 LABETTE COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,045 NR// DISTRICT #505 03/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2037 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/07 ALMONT COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,020 /AA-/ TAXABLE REFUNDING BONDS 03/04 COUNTIES OF LAPEER, ST. CLAIR, MACOMB & OAKLAND MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF Day of Sale: 03/05 BROOKINGS-HARBOR SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,730 // 17C, OREGON 03/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING FEDERALLY TAXABLE MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 03/05 CITY OF BETHLEHEM WEEK OF 6,375 // LEHIGH AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES, 03/04 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/07 SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 5,965 Aaa//AAA GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/04 SERIES 2013A MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland Day of Sale: 03/06 NORTHWEST HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 5,475 /BBB+/ MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 10 03/04 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/07 FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 5,465 /AA-/ EDUCATION 03/04 HUNTERDON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS *********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/07 MOUNT PLEASANT AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,425 // WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 03/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/05 ROCKWALL COUNTY CONS WEEK OF 5,370 /BBB+/ MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT #1 03/04 TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2020 Day of Sale: 03/05 TROUP INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 5,170 Aaa// TEXAS 03/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2036 CABS: 2016-2018 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UL: A1 Day of Sale: 03/04 SCHOHARIE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,120 NR// NEW YORK 03/04 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York TERM: 2020 Day of Sale: 03/07 BYRON-BERGEN CENTRAL SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,695 A1/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/04 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York TERM: 2019 Day of Sale: 03/05 MORRIS COUNTY UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,055 NR// DISTRICT #417 03/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION CROSSOVER REFUNDING BONDS KANSAS MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2023-2028 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/04 WOODLAND PARK SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 4,050 // RE-2, COLORADO 03/04 TELLER COUNTY, COLORADO GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 *********BANK QUALIFIED************ MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2015-2023 REMARK: RATED: AA2 (CO STATE INTERCEPT)/ AA3 (UNDERLYING) EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,675 /AA/ DISTRICT 03/04 LANCASTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, (LIMITED TAX) SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2014-2018 REMARK: Bank Qualified Day of Sale: 03/05 MIDWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL WEEK OF 3,400 Aa2/A/ OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 04 03/04 ELECTION 2013A CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2030 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/05 SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT JOINT UNIFIED WEEK OF 3,000 A1// SCHOOL DISTRICT 03/04 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2042 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/05 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,675 /A/ DISTRICT NO. 367, TEXAS 03/04 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/06 CITY OF EVERMAN, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,500 /A-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 03/04 2013 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas Day of Sale: 03/04 CAZENOVIA CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,290 NR// NEW YORK 03/04 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York TERM: 2024 Day of Sale: 03/05 SHERMAN CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,222 NR// NEW YORK 03/04 **************TAXABLE************** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: QSCB Day of Sale: 03/07 EAST PRAIRIE COMBINATION WATER AND WEEK OF 2,105 // SEWER REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS 03/04 MISSOURI MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2038 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/07 TIOGA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,000 // TEXAS 03/04 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS ***************BANK QUALIFIED****** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2018-2038 REMARK: /AAA/(/A/) PSF Day of Sale: 03/05 PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 1,755 NR/AA-/ EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 03/04 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York TERM: 2025 Day of Sale: 03/06 BREWSTER (VILLAGE), NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,665 NR// REFUNDING BONDS 03/04 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York TERM: 2038 Day of Sale: 03/07 MAYPEARL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DAILY 1,500 /A+/ DISTRICT ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS MAINTENANCE TAX NOTES SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Oklahoma City SERIAL: 2014-2028 ORLAND UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,100 NR/A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2008 03/04 ELECTION 2013C CALIFORNIA MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2043 REMARK: BANK QUALIFIED Day of Sale: 03/07 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 3,638,084 (in 000's)