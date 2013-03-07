(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Richard Beales
NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mr Market has
slashed Apple's (AAPL.O) market value by $260 billion in six
months. Meanwhile, the combined worth of a wide group of
smartphone and tablet rivals has added less than half that. If
investors think Apple is fading, the competing Android complex
could be worth far more – to someone.
The 40 percent slide in the iPhone and iPad maker's shares
since their high last September – cutting Apple's market
capitalization to a mere $400 billion or so – reflects a range
of factors including concerns about the company's product
pipeline and how it can put its $137 billion cash pile to better
use. A big issue, though, is the threat as rivals like Samsung
Electronics (005930.KS) catch up with Apple's technology, many
using Google's (GOOG.O) Android operating system.
Yet over the same period as Apple's decline these two big
competitors (though their businesses go far beyond mobile
devices) have seen their market values rise by only about $35
billion each. A broader assembly that might benefit if Apple
loses out includes at least another 15 companies like BlackBerry
(BBRY.O)(BB.TO), Nokia NOK1V.HE, Amazon (AMZN.O), Sony
(6758.T), Dell DELL.O, cellphone groups Verizon Communications
(VZ.N) and Sprint Nextel (S.N) – which stand to make more money
on Android devices than on Apple's – and even Web names like
Facebook (FB.O) and Yahoo (YHOO.O).
There are other reasons some of these firms have increased
in value since September – Michael Dell's planned buyout of the
company he founded, for instance. But take all their gains,
ignore the share price decreases at Microsoft (MSFT.O),
chipmaker Intel (INTC.O) and HTC (2498.TW), a Taiwanese handset
producer, and they still add up to only around $120 billion of
new market value.
One way of interpreting this is that some $140 billion has
gone missing from the present value of future smartphone and
tablet profits. Of course, investors aren't always rational, and
Apple now looks undervalued. Moreover the Android complex can't
easily be defined, and less obvious constituents may have gained
in value. Then again, Apple's wide profit margins are no secret.
Perhaps the message is that companies simply won't make as much
as investors thought – because competition will erode
profitability. In that case, the missing billions have gone from
Mr Market to Joe Consumer.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Apple's shares closed at $425.65 on March 6, giving the
company a market value of about $400 billion. Their all-time
closing high was $702.10 on Sept. 19, 2012.
