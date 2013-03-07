BRIEF-CMHC CEO: No evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry
* CMHC CEO says no evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
March 7 Slowing the current pace of the Federal Reserve's asset purchases could paradoxically help the U.S. housing market, a top Fed official said on Thursday.
"It's quite possible in my view ... that a little tapering there would actually would make people realize that we've bottomed out on the interest rate cycle," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told Fox Business News. "I think you'd actually see more activity than you are currently seeing."
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.