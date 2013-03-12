(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - T oo-big-to-fail still looms large for America's community banks, despite the best efforts of lawmakers. At the Independent Community Bankers of America annual gathering this week, the little guys, who make up the bulk of American bank charters if not assets, will argue that Dodd-Frank failed to do the trick. A study citing an $83 billion subsidy and the U.S. attorney general admitting some banks are too big to jail re-energized their opposition. But the small fries would be better off focusing on their businesses.

This year's shindig couldn't come at a more opportune time to whine about Washington. In February a study emerged from the International Monetary Fund that found a gigantic government subsidy handed to big banks, thanks to implicit federal backing.

And Attorney General Eric Holder told the Senate last week that some institutions may be too big to prosecute, citing financial stability concerns. The notion that Wall Street titans could effectively be immune from prosecution understandably upset the legions of U.S. community bankers meeting in Las Vegas.

The White House maintains that Dodd-Frank ended too-big-to-fail. Moreover, big bank lobbyists released a policy brief of their own on Monday rejecting the IMF analysis. It argued that the fund used stale and unreliable data from 2010, before the Dodd-Frank Act created laws to ensure even giants could fall. The brief cited recent studies that show large banks pay up to 0.35 percentage point more to fund themselves than smaller ones, a stark contrast to the 0.2 percentage-point discount the IMF study found.

Eventually, a huge institution will founder and need to be unwound, putting the new liquidation mechanism included in Dodd-Frank – not to mention the political will to let a bank fail - to the test. Only then will the market know the fate of bank bailouts.

In the meantime, community banks have enough challenges of their own to worry about. New regulations are being finalized for mortgages, a key product for small banks. The new consumer bureau is digging in with exams and rulemaking. And new capital standards could force these institutions to comply with complex risk-weighting rules.

With so many nitty-gritty changes to come, these Davids don't need so much to defeat Goliath. They need to find a way to exist in a complex new regulatory regime while differentiating their vaunted personal touch with customers. That's the best way for community banks to beat the big guys.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) will hold its annual meeting during the week of March 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ICBA President and CEO Camden Fine, in kicking off the confab, said he believes that too-big-to-fail is alive and well. He expressed concern that big banks will receive favorable treatment both economically and in the U.S. justice system, citing an IMF study and recent remarks by the attorney general.

- U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder told a Senate panel on March 6 that prosecuting very large institutions could have a negative impact on the national economy. In December, HSBC (HSBA.L) agreed to pay $1.9 billion to resolve a money-laundering charge, but did not face criminal prosecution.

- Senators questioned Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Feb. 26 about an International Monetary Fund study from May 2012 that found large institutions benefiting from an $83 billion subsidy thanks to an implicit federal backing.

- Reuters: Regulators look to punish bankers for money laundering [ID:nL1N0BZ5VJ]

(Editing by Rob Cox and Martin Langfield)

(Editing by Rob Cox and Martin Langfield)

