(Corrects first paragraph to show Bibliowicz is still CEO)

NEW YORK, March 12 National Financial Partners NFP.N, the New York-based wealth management company that is headed by Sandy Weill's daughter Jessica Bibliowicz, is looking to take the company private, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The company, which is made up from a series of acquisitions of smaller advisory firms, has reached out to private equity firms about a possible deal, said the people, who declined to be identified because they are not allowed to speak to the media.

National Financial, which has a market value of around $800 million, is working with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) on a potential sale, the people said.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bank of America declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; editing by Carol Bishopric)

