(Adds executive comments, background)
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Apple Inc (AAPL.O)
marketing chief Phil Schiller attacked Google Inc's (GOOG.O)
"fragmented" Android software and its biggest adopter, Samsung
Electronics (005930.KS), a day before the Korean firm takes the
wraps off its latest flagship smartphone in the United States.
The marketing chief's rare attack on a rival, on the eve of
the Galaxy S4's global premier in New York, underscores the
extent of the pressure piled upon a company that once stood the
undisputed leader of the smartphone arena, but ceded its crown
to Samsung in 2012.
Schiller, in an interview on Wednesday, told Reuters that
Google's own research showed the vast majority of Android users
were stuck on older versions of the software, and that Samsung's
new phone itself may debut with a year-old operating system that
will need updating.
"With their own data, only 16 percent of Android users are on
year-old version of the operating system," he said. "Over 50
percent are still on software that is two years old. A really
big difference."
Schiller said fragmentation, or the host of customized
versions of Android in the marketplace, poses a problem for
consumers.
Every version of Android's operating system update has to be
tested to ensure a good fit for a multiplicity of handset makers
before it can be widely released by the handset makers, which
slows updates. That's because some manufacturers, such as
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), employ heavily customized versions.
"And that extends to the news we are hearing this week that
the Samsung Galaxy S 4 is being rumored to ship with an OS that
is nearly a year old," he said. "Customers will have to wait to
get an update."
Schiller pointed to multiple research from third parties
that showed that people who have iOS devices actually use them
more than people who own Android devices, and more than half of
iOS users are using the latest version of the software.
He also said that Apple's internal research shows four times
as many consumers are switching to iOS from Android than the
other way.
Schiller also took a shot at the vast sales volume of
Android, which sees 1.5 million activations a day, saying even
the out-of-the-box experience of using an Android device is far
inferior with the consumer having to log into nine different
systems to begin using the device fully.
"At Apple we know that it’s not just enough to have products
pumped out in large numbers," he said. "You have to love and use
them. There is a lot of data showing a big disparity there."
Samsung will take the wraps off its Galaxy S4, after a broad
marketing campaign that has helped drive pre-launch speculation
and hype to Apple-like proportions. The launch -- the first time
Samsung has chosen to host a global Galaxy debut in the United
States -- is deemed critical to propelling Samsung deeper into
Apple's home turf.
Apple remains the most valuable technology company today,
with a $137.1 billion cash pile, or the equivalent of just under
the gross domestic product of Hungary.
But Samsung knocked Apple off its perch atop the global
smartphone arena in 2012, and continues to chip away at its
market share with a combination of aggressive marketing, rapid
technology adoption and boundary-pushing designs.
That onslaught, coupled with growing uncertainty about
whether the U.S. giant can sustain growth in coming years, has
contributed to a 30 percent decline in Apple's stock since its
September peak.
Samsung had 30.3 percent of the smartphone market in 2012,
up from 19 percent a year earlier. Apple's share was 19.1
percent last year, up from 18.8 percent in 2011.
That rapid ascendancy was made possible partly by Android,
the software Google Inc launched just a few years ago but is now
the world's most-used smartphone platform. IDC expects shipments
of Android tablets to exceed those of the iPad in 2013.
[ID:nL1N0C459L]
Schiller's remarks came the same day Android architect Andy
Rubin stepped down, after having built the free, open-source
software into the platform of choice for mobile phone
manufacturers around the world. [ID:nL1N0C5COO]
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Leslie Gevirtz)
