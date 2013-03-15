(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Daniel Indiviglio

LAS VEGAS, March 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - America's smaller banks seem to have come out ahead of the giants. Their bank bosses surely winced as lawmakers rescued behemoths during the crisis. But with top regulators pledging support at the community bankers' 3,300-strong annual shindig in Las Vegas this week, it's clear they earned more friends than foes in Washington – along with key exemptions to new rules.

Some 90 percent of the banks represented have under $1 billion of assets, compared with, say, JPMorgan's (JPM.N) $2.4 trillion. Smaller institutions weren't as badly stricken by the toxic assets that sickened big banks after the mortgage boom. Even so, their mostly prudent loan portfolios still suffered as home prices fell and the United States spiraled into recession. And then the government focused its rescue efforts on the biggest players, even as scores of little guys failed.

Partly because of this, new U.S. regulations came down harder on very large banks. But even the smallest of them now have to contend with the higher costs of stricter oversight and complex redesigned guidelines. Nonetheless, lobbying by the minor league banks amid the avalanche of rulemaking seems to have succeeded better than the titans' own well-funded and politically connected efforts.

That at least was the feeling as regulators lined up to praise America's unpretentious bankers, seemingly out of place at the swanky Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Resort. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's Martin Gruenberg lauded their Main Street focus, noting that although community banks accounted for just 14 percent of U.S. banking assets in 2011, they held 46 percent of the nation's small business and farm loans.

Meanwhile Richard Cordray, the director of the still new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, highlighted his efforts to exempt small institutions from some rules, including constraints on so-called balloon mortgages, in which repayments are back-ended. If the CFPB goes easier on smaller local banks, big national lenders will have more trouble competing in communities where such loans fit the local economy.

Wins like this have emboldened upbeat community bankers to criticize their bulkier brethren, which Eric Holder, the U.S. attorney general, recently agreed were "too big to jail." Small banks may not be able to force giant banks to break up. But with the ear of regulators, they may succeed in making size more of a nuisance than a blessing.

