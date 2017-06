IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ------------ NEW JERSEY TURNPIKE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 1,400,000 A3/A+/A TURNPIKE REVENUE BONDS 03/18 SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW YORK CITY TFA WEEK OF 900,000 Aa1/AAA/AAA 03/18 EXP/EXP/EXP MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York REMARK: 2016-2032 (2 SERIES) MON & TUES rop Day of Sale: 03/20 METROPOLITAN TRANSPORTATION WEEK OF 500,000 // AUTHORITY TRANSPORTATION REVENUE 03/18 BONDS, SERIES 2013B MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 3/20 Day of Sale: 03/21 STATE PUBLIC WORKS BOARD OF THE WEEK OF 422,055 A2/A/BBB+ STATE OF CALIFORNIA LEASE REVENUE 03/18 BONDS SERIES 2013A LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013B LEASE REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2013C MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 3/18 Day of Sale: 03/19 ARIZONA SCHOOL FACILITIES BOARD WEEK OF 315,400 Aaa/AAA/AAA TAXABLE STATE SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT 03/18 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/19 HARRIS COUNTY CULTURAL EDUCATION WEEK OF 305,085 A1/A+/NR FACILITIES FINANCE CORPORATION 03/18 HOSPITAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS (MEMORIAL HERMANN HEALTH SYSTEM), TEXAS SERIES 2013A MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York MIAMI-DADE COUNTY EXPRESSWAY WEEK OF 270,660 A3/A-/A- AUTHORITY 03/18 TOLL SYSTEM REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/20 Day of Sale: 03/21 SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 244,000 Aa2/AA-/ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT 03/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2033 Day of Sale: 03/21 NEW JERSEY HOUSING & MORTGAGE WEEK OF 241,000 /AA-/ FINANCE AGENCY 03/18 MULTI-FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS CONSISTING OF: $52,000M TAX-EXEMPT $89,000M AMT $49,000M TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: AMT BONDS DUE: 2013-2018; 2028; 2033; 2038 AND 2046 TAXABLE BONDS DUE: 2013-2018; 2028 AND 2034 TAX EXEMPT BONDS DUE: 2013-2018; 2028; 2033; 2038 AND 2046 Day of Sale: 03/20 CITY OF SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 219,900 NR/AA-/AA- WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013 03/18 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York REMARK: ROP: TUESDAY Day of Sale: 03/20 UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE WEEK OF 204,025 // CONSISTING OF: 03/18 $122,995M REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013A (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 29,760M REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013B (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $ 51,270M VARIABLE RATE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2013C MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: RATINGS 2013C: AA1/AA+/ DAYTON METRO LIBRARY, OHIO WEEK OF 187,000 Aa1/AA/ LIBRARY IMPROVEMENT BONDS 03/18 $135MM - SERIES A TAX EXEMPT $52MM - SERIES B TAXALBE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/20 KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON WEEK OF 128,000 Aa2/AA+/ SEWER REVENUE REFUNDING 03/18 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2035 Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 125,000 A1/A/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/18 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, New York SERIAL: 2016-2032 Day of Sale: 03/19 NEW YORK CITY HEALTH & HOSPITALS WEEK OF 110,000 Aa3/A+/A+ CORPORATION 03/18 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2021-2023 REMARK: ROP: 03/19/2013 Day of Sale: 03/18 CHAFFEY JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 100,000 Aa2/AA-/ DISTRICT 03/18 SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ELECTION OF 2012 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/21 REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT WEEK OF 97,400 Aa2/AAA/AAA (COLORADO) 03/18 TAXABLE SALES TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013A MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York Day of Sale: 03/19 SOUTHWEST HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 90,370 Aa3/AA-/NR AUTHORITY, TEXAS 03/18 HIGHER EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS TAXABLE SERIES 2013B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SOUTHWEST HIGHER EDUCATION WEEK OF 90,000 Aa3/AA-/ AUTHORITY INC. 03/18 SOUTHERN METHODIST UNIVERSITY PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/18 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 89,110 Aaa// HOMEOWNERSHIP FINANCE BONDS, 03/18 SERIES 2013B (GNMA AND FNMA PASS-THROUGH PROGRAM) (TAXABLE) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2041 REMARK: PRICING EITHER 03/19 OR 03/20 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA REFUNDING WEEK OF 86,145 Aa3/AA-/ REVENUE BONDS (NATIONAL PUBLIC 03/18 RADIO, INC. ISSUE) SERIES 2013 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York MIDLAND INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 80,985 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 03/18 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2038 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA2//AA Day of Sale: 03/18 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 80,000 // JET AVIATION FUEL TAX REFUNDING 03/18 REVENUE BONDS ******SUBJECT TO AMT********* MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York THE SCHOOL BOARD OF MIAMI-DADE WEEK OF 77,150 A1/A/ COUNTY, FLORIDA CERTIFICATES OF 03/18 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2013 CONSISTING OF: $68,955M SERIES A 2013A $ 8,195M SERIES A 2013B MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA WEEK OF 72,800 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION CONVERTIBLE 03/18 CAPITAL APPRECIATION BONDS SERIES 2013-A MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: Kroll: AA CLEVELAND-CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OHIO WEEK OF 71,090 Aa2/AA/ PORT AUTHORITY DEVELOPMENT REVENUE 03/18 BONDS CUYAHOGA HEADQUARTERS SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/21 BUCKS COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 63,000 Aaa/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 03/18 SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 03/20 ERIE COUNTY FISCAL STABILITY WEEK OF 57,705 Aa1/NR/AA+ AUTHORITY, NEW YORK 03/18 NEW MONEY AND REFUNDING MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2024 Day of Sale: 03/20 RHODE ISLAND CONVENTION CENTER WEEK OF 50,000 // AUTHORITY 03/18 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/21 COUNTY OF YORK, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 45,850 /AA/ MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2015-2033 REMARK: TERMS CITY OF CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 41,380 Aa1/AA+/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION 03/18 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2013-2032 LENAPE REGIONAL BOARD OF EDUCATION WEEK OF 40,000 Aa2// BURLINGTON COUNTY, NEW JERSEY 03/18 REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/18 GLOUCESTER COUNTY IMPROVEMENT WEEK OF 38,930 /AA+/ AUTHORITY 03/18 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/18 CITY OF KILLEEN, TEXAS WEEK OF 38,205 NAF/AA/AA- $29,900,000 WATERWORKS AND SEWER 03/18 SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING AND IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2013 $8,305,000 WATERWORKS AND SEWER SYSTEM REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, TAXABLE SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson REMARK: Tax Exempt: 8/152014 - 2033 Taxable: 8/15/2013 - 2019 Day of Sale: 03/19 IDA TOWN OF FLORENCE, ARIZONA WEEK OF 36,330 // EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS 03/18 LEGACY SCHOOL SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2043 Day of Sale: 03/21 SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 36,000 Aa2/AA-/ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT 03/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING TAXABLE BONDS SERIES 2013B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2021 Day of Sale: 03/21 HALF HOLLOW HILLS CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 35,880 Aa1/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW YORK 03/18 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 03/21 CALIFORNIA HEALTH FACILITIES WEEK OF 32,000 /A/ FINANCING AUTHORITY 03/18 NCROC-PARADISE VALLEY ESTATES PROJECT MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York Day of Sale: 03/19 RICHARDSON, TEXAS, DALLAS & COLLIN WEEK OF 30,240 Aaa/AAA/ COUNTIES, SERIES 2013 03/18 $21,805M - GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUDING BONDS $8,435M - COMBINATION TAX & REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis Day of Sale: 03/21 CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA WEEK OF 30,000 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION (LIMITED TAX) 03/18 REFUNDING AIRPORT BONDS SERIES 2013B (NON-AMT) MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland SERIAL: 2030-2033 Day of Sale: 03/19 CONNECTICUT HIHGER EDUCATION WEEK OF 25,000 // SUPPLEMENTAL 03/18 LOAN AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS (CHESLA LOAN PROGRAM) 2013 A MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/18 GUADALUPE-BLANCO RIVER AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,930 A1/A+/NAF (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE 03/18 STATE OF TEXAS) CONTRACT REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2013-2028 TERM: 2033, 2037 Day of Sale: 03/20 PUENTE BASIN, CALIFORNIA WEEK OF 17,000 /AA/ WATER AGENCY WATER REVENUE BONDS 03/18 WALNUT VALLEY WATER DISTRICT PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2014-2038 Day of Sale: 03/19 NORTHWESTERN REGIONAL JAIL WEEK OF 14,680 Aa2// AUTHORITY, VIRGINIA 03/18 JAIL FACILITY REVENUE AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2033 Day of Sale: 03/20 ARIZONA SPORTS AND TOURISM WEEK OF 12,710 A3//BBB+ AUTHORITY 03/18 SUBORDINATE TAX REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York Day of Sale: 03/20 PETERS TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// PENNSYLVANIA SERIES A & B 2013 03/18 MGR: PNC Capital Markets LLC, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2028 WALLINGFORD-SWARTHMORE SCHOOL WEEK OF 10,000 /AA/ DISTRICT 03/18 DELAWARE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2023 SAMMAMISH PLATEAU WATER & SEWER WEEK OF 9,680 // DISTRICT, WASHINGTON 03/18 WATER & SEWER REVENUE & REFUNDING CONSISTING OF: $8,720M SERIES 2013A $ 960M SERIES 2013B (TAXABLE) MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland REMARK: SERIES 2013A DUE: 2013-2027 SERIES 2013B DUE: 2013-2016 SCURRY COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 9,505 /AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/18 *************BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2014-2034 Day of Sale: 03/18 WESTERN CAROLINA UNIVERSITY DAILY 9,320 /A/ REFUNDING STUDENT HOUSING MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2014-2027 TERM: 2033 BEACON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 8,920 Aa3/NR/ NEW YORK 03/18 REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2022 Day of Sale: 03/20 FIELD LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,890 /AA-/BBB+ PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO 03/18 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES OF 2013 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2013-2032 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. DONNA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,085 // ************BANK QUALIFIED********* 03/18 MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., Los Angeles INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: A2/A Day of Sale: 03/19 KANSAS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 8,045 NR// NO. 505 LABETTE COUNTY 03/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION ADVANCE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2018-2037 Day of Sale: 03/21 LEBANON COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 7,900 // GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 03/18 SERIES OF 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia Day of Sale: 03/20 TOWN OF ESSEX, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 7,220 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 03/18 SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2027 Day of Sale: 03/19 NEW JERSEY HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 6,370 /AA-/ FINANCE AGENCY 03/18 MULTI FAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 03/19 Day of Sale: 03/20 GLENVILLE (TOWN), NEW YORK WEEK OF 6,200 Aa3/NR/ REFUNDING BONDS 03/18 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2026 Day of Sale: 03/19 BENTWORTH, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,545 A3// SCHOOL DISTRICT GENERAL OBLIGATION 03/18 BONDS, SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2013-2022 Day of Sale: 03/18 WOODSBORO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 5,375 /A/ DISTRICT, TEXAS UNLIMITED TAX 03/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM Day of Sale: 03/18 COUNTY OF DAVIE, NORTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 5,195 Aa2/AA-/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDIDNG BONDS 03/18 MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2015-2024 Day of Sale: 03/21 ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,600 Aa2// TEXAS 03/18 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Memphis SERIAL: 2016-2020 Day of Sale: 03/20 GENESEO CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 4,555 /A+/ NEW YORK 03/18 **********BANK QUALIFIED*********** MGR: Jefferies & Company, Inc., Los Angeles Day of Sale: 03/20 SUMMERVILLE UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,500 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 03/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2012 ELECTION SERIES 2013A MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/20 HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 4,000 // POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA 03/18 COLLATERALIZED REVENUE BONDS (CYPRESS CATHEDRAL APARTMENTS), SERIES 2013 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago TERM: 2014 WASHINGTON COUNTY, NEW YORK WEEK OF 2,830 // REFUNDING BONDS 03/18 MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2023 Day of Sale: 03/21 GREENFIELD UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 1,800 // CALIFORNIA 03/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 2010 ELECTION SERIES 2013 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis Day of Sale: 03/19 MAYPEARL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 1,500 NAF/A+/NAF DISTRICT (ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS) 03/18 MAINTENANCE TAX NOTES, SERIES 2013 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2014-2028 Day of Sale: 03/20 WATKINS GLEN (VILLAGE), NEW YORK WEEK OF 1,170 NR/A/ REFUNDING BONDS 03/18 ***********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2014-2031 Day of Sale: 03/19 SILVER SPRINGS (VILLAGE), WEEK OF 1,070 // NEW YORK 03/18 REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2013-2037 Day of Sale: 03/22 ---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 7,313,970 (in 000's)