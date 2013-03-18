By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, March 18 Squeezing a return from a short-duration, low-risk mutual fund that outperforms a benchmark index is a challenge, but Matthew Duch, portfolio manager at Calvert Investment Management, Inc, has been doing it with a recipe of curve positioning and avoiding bad credits.

As of Feb. 28 the I shares of the Calvert Short Duration Income Fund (CSDAX.O) had returned 0.56 percent year to date, outperforming the relevant Barclays 1-5 Year U.S. Credit Index.

Thomson Reuters Corp's (TRI.TO)(TRI.N) Lipper fund unit last week awarded the fund its 2013 Lipper Fund Award for Excellence as the best fund over 10 years in the category of Short Investment-Grade Debt Funds.

An ultra-short strategy for a duration of three months or less tends to play into the floating rate interest-rate bucket.

In contrast, a short duration fund is benchmarked against the Barclays 1-5 Year U.S. Credit Index and is a little more interest-rate sensitive.

While the average portfolio duration of a short duration fund is a little longer than that of an ultra-short fund, the latter category is still "very conservative in terms of its interest-rate exposure," says Duch, portfolio manager of the Calvert fund. (here)

"In an ultra-short fund you tend to get the person who wants to use the money in the near future and has a very conservative risk profile," he said. "In a short duration fund you tend to get someone who wants to allocate money to bonds, but they have a view on interest rates and have a time frame. They're OK with taking a little more risk so they move from an ultra-short fund to a short duration fund."

An intermediate fund "allows a lot more flexibility, but a short duration fund keeps a tighter belt on things," he added.

The strategy that led to Lipper's recognition of the Calvert Investment Short Duration Income Fund's 10-year performance is curve positioning, Duch told Reuters.

"We've done it by establishing some high-quality names closer to the five-year maturity and getting some incremental yield pickup on some cheaper names who we are comfortable will pay," he said. "This year's performance will be driven by duration positioning and avoiding any credit blow-up, not having an issue with a particular credit, in other words."

With short-term interest rates anchored near zero due to a Federal Reserve monetary policy aimed at fostering economic growth, "there are no home runs," Duch said. "We're batting for singles right now, just trying to move the runner forward."

HAS THE BULL MARKET IN BONDS BEEN WOUNDED?

With stocks strong, some investors claim to have heard the death knell for the bull market in bonds.

But if the bell is tolling, Duch hasn't heard it.

"The issue I have with the 'death of the bond bull market' scenario is that a lot of the money in bonds is from pension funds and that money tends not to rotate out," he said.

"As bond investors, we all want rates to rise, but it's a matter of how quickly they can rise," he said. "I'm not overly concerned that rates will spike up. I don't see hyper-inflation becoming an issue or the sovereign credit becoming an issue."

For a short duration fund, continued spread compression combined with the coupon could yield positive returns of up to 7 percent, Duch said.

That's another reason not to write the obituary for the bull market in bonds.

"People like income. It's just a matter of how much you want to allocate to bonds. The value is with an active manager who can find the right opportunities," he said.

Some of Duch's expectations are based on an outlook for a "flat line growth situation where the Federal Reserve does not get any closer to removing the stimulus," Duch said.

He says expectations the U.S. economy would grow at a 3 percent pace later this year were inflated.

"The GDP forecasts for the second half of the year are overly optimistic," he said. "You will probably see some downward revisions."

As the bailout plan for Cyprus showed on Monday, investors have not forgotten their love of safety.

A surprise decision by euro zone leaders to partially fund a bailout of Cyprus by taxing bank deposits shocked financial markets.

"There's definitely a bid for quality," Duch said. "Cyprus is such a very small part of the EU, but it sets a very bad precedent and people are concerned it could speak to larger decisions in the future."

(Editing by Dan Grebler)

