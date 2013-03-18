* Analysts see mix of positive events boosting Itaú

* Remain concerned over defaults at state-run banks

* Analysts see credit growth below historic average

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, March 18 Brazil's private-sector banks are better-placed to take advantage of an economic recovery than state-run lenders, whose aggressive growth strategy may lead to higher credit-related losses, analysts at Credit Suisse Group said on Monday.

Brazil banks have been plagued by weak credit growth, record delinquencies and regulatory uncertainty. But a recent decline in government pressure on banks to slash borrowing costs, now that policymakers are worried about the extent and duration of a spike in inflation, is easing concerns about the industry, Credit Suisse analysts led by Marcelo Telles said in a client note.

During most of last year, Telles was bearish on the outlook for Brazil's largest banks, but recent signs that loan defaults are rapidly receding at private-sector banks, along with signs of a possible interest-rate increase by the central bank, led to the change in Credit Suisse's calls. Telles upped the recommendation and price target for shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA), saying last year's events made the bank "the most undervalued" among Brazilian lenders.

"We believe the downside scenario for Itau has been reduced considerably since our last report in late November," the note said. "We are raising Itau Unibanco to 'outperform' on the back of evidence of reduced government intervention and a far more benign outlook for provisions and costs for 2014."

Weak growth in loan disbursements, a focus on less-risky kinds of credit that charge lower interest, and a rapid narrowing of banking spreads were behind the first annual decline in profit for the banking industry in 15 years, according to Thomson Reuters data. Spreads are the difference between the interest rate charged on a bank loan and the lender's cost of funds.

The target on Itaú - Credit Suisse's only "overweight" call in the sector - was raised to 44 reais ($22.15) a share from 34 reais. In a surprise move, the analysts upped Itaú's estimated return on equity - a gauge of how well a bank invests shareholder money - thanks mainly to stringent expense reductions and a decline in provisions.

In the case of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA), the nation's biggest bank, "provisions are the main source of risk of earnings disappointment." Telles and his team raised the target to 28 reais from a prior 24 reais, but warned that first-quarter earnings could be a "negative catalyst" for shares because of the apparent unsustainability of previous earnings.

Since last April, President Dilma Rousseff has used Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal [CEF.UL] to cut borrowing costs in Brazil - which are some of the world's highest - and to foster competition with private banks. Such efforts have allowed quick loan book growth at state-run banks, which now control 48 percent of Brazil's total bank lending, without a significant deterioration in nonperforming loans.

Telles also raised the target for Banco Bradesco SA's preferred shares (BBDC4.SA) to 40 reais from 37 reais and gave a "neutral" recommendation.

($1 = 1.99 Brazilian banks)

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

