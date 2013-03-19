By Shankar Ramakrishnan

March 19 (IFR) - Jacksonville-based EverBank Financial Corp is preparing to make its debut as a private-label residential mortgage-backed securities issuer this week and become only the third issuer in that segment of the US structured finance market since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Talk is that the bank (EVER.N) is already pre-marketing a transaction with investors and is likely to look to price a multiple tranche deal by Friday. Tranche size and rating details are expected to be released on Wednesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays are expected to be bookrunners on the trade. The pool backing the RMBS will comprise fixed-rate mortgages with terms of 15 years and 30 years.

EverBank’s debut as an issuer is a clear signal of rising confidence in the US real estate market which has recently shown signs of a recovery.

So far the bank has been funding itself by selling its loans to firms such as California-based Real Estate Investment Trust Redwood Trust, which included loans purchased from EverBank in the collateral in an RMBS trade in 2013.

That deal via Sequioa Mortgage Trust 2013-1 featured collateral, 37% of which comprised mortgage loans acquired from EverBank.

Such funding arrangements worked for small lenders like EverBank, First Republic Bank, Shore Financial, PrimeLending and Fremont Bank among others until 2012. That's because mortgage origination activity had slumped in the aftermath of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

But in 2013 these lenders, bolstered by strong growth in mortgage loan origination activity, are looking to venture into the market on their own.

In the fourth quarter ended December 31, EverBank reported record residential origination volumes of US$2.9bn, an increase of 16% from the prior quarter and an increase of 48% from a year earlier. For the year, residential origination volume for the bank totaled US$9.6bn, up 61% from a year earlier.

EverBank’s debut RMBS is thus significant as it will be the first such funding attempt by a small lender and its success may spur similar forays by others.

The bank is still facing challenges as a debut issuer without a track record. For a possible pricing comparable, Redwood is expected to price an over US$575m multiple tranche RMBS backed by a diverse pool of mortgages via Sequoia Mortgage Trust this week.

Late January, Redwood Trust priced its second RMBS which featured a Triple A rated Class A sized at US$619.16m with a 4.89-year average life at 97bp over interpolated swaps for a yield of 1.854%.

(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Ciara Linnane)

((shankar.ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging; shankar.ramakrishnan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EVERBANK RMBS/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.