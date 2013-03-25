* Loan book expanding slightly faster than in 2012

* Expects approval to create investment bank by July

* Caixa plans to take part in road, railway auctions

By Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, March 25 Caixa Econômica Federal's [CEF.UL] loan disbursements rose at a breakneck annual rate of 43 percent last month and may rise further as Brazil's No. 1 mortgage lender begins to fund infrastructure projects, Chief Financial Officer Márcio Percival told Reuters in an interview.

State-owned Caixa's loan book rose 43 percent in the 12 months through February, up slightly from 42 percent growth in 2012, Percival said. An ambitious drive to fund road, railway, port and civil construction projects should replace consumer and mortgage lending as the main engines for growth, he said.

Currently, the bank is preparing the disbursement of 45 billion reais ($22 billion) in new credit for infrastructure projects in the medium term, Percival said. The bank expects to funnel up to 70 billion reais into the segment by the end of this year.

"We are going to close the first quarter with very encouraging numbers in the credit front," Percival said.

His remarks underscore Caixa's intention to expand its loan book this year beyond the 35 percent growth target it set early last month. Last week, Moody's Investors Service lowered Caixa's long-term issuer ratings, citing an eroding capital position after years of rapid credit expansion.

The Moody's decision was unexpected and reflects growing concern in the investment community over Brazil's increased use of state lenders to revive growth, regardless of the strategy's fiscal consequences. Caixa, which is fully controlled by the federal government, has been instructed by President Dilma Rousseff to boost credit access for individuals and companies while aggressively reducing borrowing costs.

At the same time, the Brasilia-based lender has increased dividend payouts to the government, which has in turn replenished the company's capital with Treasury debt instead of cash.

Caixa's loan book has risen 40 percent annually, on average, since 2009.

EXPLORING NEW SEGMENTS

Caixa earned 1.869 billion reais in the fourth quarter, about 15.6 percent more than in the same period a year earlier. Its loan book swelled to 353.7 billion reais at the end of 2012, propelled by a surge in credit to corporations.

In the opinion of Percival, robust data for loan disbursements should help persuade foreign investors to participate in an upcoming global bond sale. Caixa will stick to its original plan to raise up to $2.5 billion in bonds and loans in global debt markets this year despite the Moody's rating cut, Percival said.

Presenting the data on credit growth "will be a good way of dispelling that bad climate created by the Moody's decision," he said.

In order to leverage growth in segments like infrastructure, where risk tends to be higher because of the long duration of projects and the large size of financing involved, Caixa is accelerating plans to create an investment-banking unit, the executive added. Percival expects the central bank to approve plans for the unit by July.

The unit should help the lender structure different types of credit products like project finance, Percival said. Until a couple of years ago, Caixa lent almost exclusively to homebuilders and homebuyers.

The lender is targeting auctions for road and railway projects and is already looking for business partners, he added.

Currently, lending for infrastructure projects represents 10 percent of Caixa's outstanding loans. The bank intends to grow in that area, Percival said, without giving a specific target.

($1 = 2.02 Brazilian reais)

(Additional reporting and writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by John Wallace)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-11-5644-7714)(Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CAIXAECONOMICA BRAZIL/LOANBOOK

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.