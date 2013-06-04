By Patrick Temple-West
| WASHINGTON, June 4
WASHINGTON, June 4 A lone Republican lawmaker
blocking Senate votes on several tax treaties is a concern, but
won't stop a new anti-tax evasion law from taking effect in
2014, a U.S. Treasury Department official said on Tuesday.
Republican Senator Rand Paul's hold on the treaties "is a
concern" isolated to "a few agreements" with foreign
governments, said Jesse Eggert, associate international tax
counsel at Treasury, at a conference.
"I don't think this is a big-picture concern" for the
Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), he said.
FATCA is aimed at curbing tax avoidance by Americans. The
2010 law requires most foreign banks and investment funds to
report to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service information about
U.S. customers' accounts worth $50,000 Or more.
Paul in May introduced legislation to repeal parts of FATCA,
citing privacy concerns.
The Kentucky Republican's hold on tax treaties adds another
headache for Treasury, which has already struggled to implement
FATCA.
Paul is preventing a Senate vote on a Swiss tax treaty and at
least two others.
The treaties, including one with Switzerland, are needed to
help implement side-deals that Treasury has negotiated with
several governments over FATCA, Eggert said.
The U.S.-Switzerland FATCA deal, known as an
intergovernmental agreement (IGA), requires a change to an
existing U.S. tax treaty to facilitate exchanging information
between the two countries.
A spokeswoman for Paul did not respond to requests for
comment on Tuesday. Paul has previously declined to answer
questions about his tax treaties hold. Under Senate rules, a
single senator may block a vote on a measure.
While steep FATCA penalties for financial firms that do not
comply will begin in 2014, account reporting to the IRS will not
begin until 2015, Eggert said.
That means there is still time for the treaties to gain
Senate confirmation. "Ideally, the sooner the better for those
treaties coming into force, but we do have some time," he said.
Eggert said the United States might be able to use a tax
information exchange agreement (TIEA) with other countries to
exchange information for FATCA. A TIEA does not require Senate
ratification and is considered a first step toward a
comprehensive tax treaty.
Foreign financial institutions, eager for their governments
to sign FATCA deals with the United States, will soon overwhelm
Paul and his stance against the tax treaties, said Georgetown
Law School Professor Itai Grinberg, a former Treasury official.
"Rand Paul will not succeed" in obstructing the treaties
indefinitely, Grinberg told Reuters. "It will no longer be in
his interest to be a single preventer of treaty ratification."