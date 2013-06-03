(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Martin Hutchinson

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - T elecommunications technology will ease the task of lifting the next billion out of poverty. The Millennium Development Goal of halving extreme poverty – defined by the United Nations as an income under $1.25 per day in 2005 terms – was achieved earlier than the 2015 target. The problem is now largely African, but even there cellphones are connecting people and boosting growth. That brings cutting the number living in destitution by another 1 billion by 2030 within range.

A U.N. panel report making recommendations to update development goals for the 2015 to 2030 period made much of the poverty reduction already achieved. However, the international aid community probably does not deserve much credit. Much of the success occurred in China, where aid has been limited and Western policy influence minimal.

China's economic success has in turn fueled relatively high commodity prices since 2000, which have helped major commodity-producing countries tackle poverty themselves. At least in Africa, though, some of the recent improvement appears due to the cellphone revolution. Sub-Saharan Africa grew slightly poorer in per-capita terms between 1970 and 1999, but growth then turned around. The switch to positive growth of around 2 percent a year for the region – despite challenges including recurring unrest in places – has coincided with increasing cellphone penetration.

In Nigeria, for instance, connected cellphone lines now total 160 million, virtually one for every citizen. Studies have shown that by increasing information to small producers and consumers, cellphones stabilize local markets and connect them to the global economy.

Reducing the number of people living in extreme poverty by another billion by 2030 is a tough objective. It would reduce their number from an estimated 1.1 billion in 2015 to a mere 100 million or so, concentrating extreme deprivation in only the most recalcitrant political and security trouble-spots. But with modestly competent governance and reasonable security, the new connectedness should help increase prosperity in Africa and elsewhere. Developed-world worriers fear globalization and technology are eroding their living standards. But the role of both in reducing poverty on a global scale is a persuasive counterweight.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- A United Nations panel led by Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and British Prime Minister David Cameron on May 30 made recommendations for the United Nations' next round of long-range development targets to cover the period 2015 to 2030. The U.N. Millennium Development Goals extend through 2015.

- Since the setting of the MDGs in 2000, the number of people living in poverty – defined as an income of less than $1.25 per day in 2005 dollars – has declined by more than 500 million. Since 1990, their ranks have declined by more than 1 billion. The proportion of people living in extreme poverty in developing countries fell from 47 percent in 1990 to 24 percent in 2008, according to the 2012 U.N. report, with the proportion of China's population living in poverty reduced from 60 percent to 13 percent, Africa's from 56 percent to 47 percent, and South Asia's from 51 percent to 34 percent.

- The number of mobile phone subscriptions worldwide has risen from less than 1 billion in 2000 to more than 6 billion in 2013. In February 2013, Nigeria had 160 million connected cellphone lines, according to the Nigeria Communications Commission, with a population of 163 million in 2011, according to the World Bank.

- From 1970 to 1999 sub-Saharan Africa's GDP per capita shrank at a rate of 0.2 percent per annum, on World Bank figures. From 1999 to 2011, output per head increased at 2.1 percent annually.

- U.N. High-Level Panel: A new global partnership link.reuters.com/vew58t

- Reuters: Big firms should report environmental impact – UN panel [ID:nL5N0EB2SF]

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [HUTCH/]

(Editing by Richard Beales and Martin Langfield)

((martin.hutchinson@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters messaging martin.hutchinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS POVERTY/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.